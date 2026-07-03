“I’m Blown Away”: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Receive Heartfelt Thanks From Dolly Parton After $2M Donation

Ahead of their Fourth of July wedding weekend, pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have donated millions to charitable causes. Among their contributions was a $2 million donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. And following the donation, Parton shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for the couple.

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“Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly, and I was just told that you two are making a donation of two million dollars to my Imagination Library,” Parton said, in a clip shared by TMZ on X. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.”

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Per TMZ, Kelce and Swift donated around $26 million to multiple charity causes, including $2 million to Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program offering free books to children. The donations were announced earlier this week on Thursday. Other than that, the couple has donated to the Grammy Museum Foundation, New York Cares, and Harvesters in Kansas City, along with others.

After appreciating Kelce and Swift, Parton then went on to address the motive of her foundation, as she added:

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“You know the mission of the Dollywood Foundation is to dream more, care more, learn more, and be more. And thank you again for your very generous gift, and we’ll continue that mission even in bigger ways now with your money. So, thank you and know that I will always love you.”

Billboard later reported that many of the beneficiaries from the couple’s donations are the places that hold significant weight for Swift and Kelce. It includes Reading, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland, where Kelce and Swift grew up. And other than that, the beneficiaries also included Nashville and Kansas City, where they both built their respective careers.

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The development gained momentum just ahead of their reported wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Per reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater last night. Their friends, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jarret Stoll, and more, were reportedly in attendance.

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After keeping their wedding details under wraps for months, the couple is set to make things official this week, with guests from both Hollywood and the NFL world set to attend their nuptials. The couple started dating back in 2023 before announcing their engagement in August 2025. That said, all eyes are now on New York City, as Kelce and Swift are set to tie the knot this weekend.