“I Was Pissed”: Travis Kelce Reveals Unfinished Business With Patrick Mahomes’ Predecessor

When the Kansas City Chiefs were heading into the 2018 season with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback, Travis Kelce acknowledged that Mahomes was ready for the opportunity. But at the same time, the tight end took it very hard that the Chiefs had traded Alex Smith to Washington after the QB’s five seasons in Kansas City. “It’s going to be awkward going into a huddle,” Kelce had said back then.

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And now, during a conversation with Randy Moss during their fishing trip, Kelce revealed his one wish that he couldn’t fulfill for Smith: To win a Super Bowl for him.

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“I know when I was younger, I was watching Alex Smith and how he was a pro and his ability to handle any situation because of how he prepared…Great guy…We had a good run with Al. I was pissed I didn’t get a chance to really make a run at a Super Bowl with him,” Kelce said.

Smith joined the Chiefs during Kelce’s rookie year, at a time when Kansas City was struggling to find stability under the center. Before Smith joined in 2013, the Chiefs had started with Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Tyler Thigpen, Matt Cassel, Tyler Palko, Kyle Orton, and Brady Quinn over the past six seasons. On top of that, Kansas City had only won 24 of its 76 games before Smith arrived.

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But after Smith took over, he led the Chiefs to multiple postseason appearances. He started 76 games for Kansas City and won 50. But the quarterback finished his tenure in Kansas City with a disappointing postseason run, going 1-4.

The Chiefs lost those four postseason games by just 1, 7, 2, and 1 point, respectively. Even though Smith had an unforgettable postseason run, he was still appreciated for developing Kelce and Mahomes during their early seasons with the Chiefs. This is exactly why, when they traded Smith, Kelce acknowledged both his leadership and mentorship.

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“I wanted to get [a Super Bowl] for Alex. He was such a leader to me, showed me how to do it the right way. I wanted to go out and get one for him, or at least keep fighting for him. I felt guilty I wasn’t able to get one for him,” Kelce said.

Imago Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith 11 prepares to deliver a pass during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/TNS KANSAS CITY MO USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1178569 ShanexKeyserx krtphotoslive741338

Smith’s leadership came to light during the 2017 season. Against the New York Giants, the score was tied at 6 in the fourth quarter with less than 7 minutes remaining. On 2nd & 10, Kelce made his first NFL pass attempt, which eventually ended in an interception. But instead of expressing disappointment, Smith approached Kelce, tapped on his chest, and asked the tight end to think of that reception like a punt.

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“I remember a game in New York where you threw me the ball that I kind of gung ho’d the whole situation, threw it 40 yards down the field to somebody I wasn’t supposed to. Bonehead move. Interception, fourth quarter, game on the line.” Kelce recalled earlier this year. “I just lost the game for the team in my mind. You come over to me as I’m hanging my head.

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“You tap me on the chest, and you go, ‘Dude, just think of it like a punt. You’re playing field position.’ Even though it was second down, field position. Defense gets a stop. We get the ball back, we go down and score. … That’s the mentality that you helped me develop, no matter what stupid decisions I make through a football game. And thank you for that.”

That said, while Smith’s trade to Washington in 2018 didn’t sit well with Kelce, the TE had already built a close bond with Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted in 2017. Eventually, Kelce and Mahomes went on to win multiple Super Bowls for the Chiefs.

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Now, Kelce is heading into the 14th season of his career, and during his conversation with Moss, the veteran tight end revealed the reason he decided to return for the 2026 season.

Travis Kelce didn’t want to end his NFL career with a sour taste

Since his rookie season in 2013, the 2025 season marked only the second instance where Kelce and the Chiefs failed to make the postseason. Kansas City finished the 2025 season 6-11, after starting the season with a couple of losses, and finishing it with a six-game losing streak. But once the season was over, many speculated whether Kelce would return for his 14th season.

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The 36-year-old tight end returned and has now revealed the reason behind his decision-making.

“Pretty easy,” said Kelce when Randy Moss asked whether the decision to return was easy or hard. “…Give myself a chance to actually feel the motion of, you know, take everything in, try not to make a drastic decision. How it ended last, like, I really didn’t want it to end like that, and I still feel like I got a lot of ball left in me.

“The biggest thing is just I enjoy Sunday so goddamn much. I can’t imagine myself ending it short if I know I can go out there and help a team win…It was a bad taste in our mouth, and as I say that, it’s like there’s just expectations that you always have for yourself in the building, and the way it kind of unfolded throughout the season.”

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Per reports, Kelce signed a three-year, $54.73 million deal with the Chiefs, with the first-year of the deal being worth $12 million, plus an extra $3 million in incentives. While the deal is for three years, it’s unlikely for the tight end to play out the entire contract. What is clear, though, is that Kelce is returning for another season, and he wants to end his career on a high note.