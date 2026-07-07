“Is This a Personal Shot?”: Travis Kelce’s Longtime Friend Left Feeling Frozen Out After Wedding Snub

Travis Kelce’s friend and former NFL star Taylor Lewan isn’t too pleased with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. It all started when Lewan’s Bussin’ With The Boys co-host Will Compton jokingly expressed his disappointment over not receiving an invitation to Kelce’s wedding with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden last weekend. Now, Lewan has joined in on the snub, revealing that he also didn’t make the guest list.

“Dude, there’s so many people!” Lewan remarked after mentioning the guests in attendance, even though he initially felt good. “I’m not taking away from how amazing this wedding probably was. Listen, I’m not taking away from all these people going there.

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“When I saw that Dean Blandino got invited, a friend of our show, he’s been to Beer Olympics, got banged up. Dean Blandino was there. And it’s like, now I’m starting to think to myself, ‘Is this a personal shot that Will and I are taking?'” Lewan added, noting that he felt left out in his friendship with Kelce”…We text and call each other. I’m just thinking, dude, I’m clearly doing something wrong in our friendship, clearly something wrong…There’s clearly a blind spot I’m not seeing.”

Kelce and Swift tied the knot on July 3 in New York. While the guest list included several Hollywood celebrities, Lewan was left disappointed, especially after seeing the NFL players who made it to the wedding. Per reports, several of Kelce’s teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie, were in attendance.

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Besides, Kelce’s pals from the Tight End University, Greg Olsen, George Kittle, and his wife, Claire Kittle, also made it to the guest list. From the Seattle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp was another personality to celebrate the couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. However, after finding that former NFL officiating exec Dean Blandino was also invited, Lewan reached a boiling point.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The development gained momentum after Compton had a conversation with Dave Portnoy on Monday’s Wake Up Barstool episode, and noted that he felt “kinda flabbergasted” after not getting an invitation from Travis Kelce.

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“I see Dean Blandino got an invite,” Compton said. “Is that real?!”

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Both the NFL stars may not be at Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ level of friendship, but Compton and Lewan still share a close bond with the Chiefs’ tight end. In fact, Kelce had also made an appearance on their Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in the past. But the way things are shaping up, it’s safe to say that Compton and Lewan became the latest NFL stars who didn’t get an invitation to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding.