Kansas City Chiefs Announce Historic Broadcasting Decision for Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

In July 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs partnered with SPORTFIVE to expand their presence in Germany, which proved to be a strategic move. At that point, the two-time Super Bowl champs weren’t just chasing trophies; they were chasing new fans and fresh revenue streams beyond the U.S. market. And if we’re being honest, that move turned out pretty well.

Fast forward, and SPORTFIVE just announced its new deal with the four-time Super Bowl champions. Only this time, the deal caters to the Mexican market. On October 14, SPORTFIVE negotiated a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN Mexico on behalf of the Kansas City team, led by Patrick Mahomes.

Per the Chiefs’ official site, the deal locks in exclusive rights for three preseason games and a pair of original documentary series. That includes “The Franchise” (a 10 to 12-episode deep dive) and “Viva Chiefs,” a two-part docuseries set to roll out over the next three years. The idea behind this agreement, however, is simple.

SPORTSFIVE has been representing the Chiefs in Mexico and the other regions outside the domestic market for a few years now. The agency now strategizes to focus on Latin America, given that Mexico has become a key growth spot for the agency’s regional operations, and with ESPN already one of its top partners. As for the Chiefs?

“We have been committed to the Mexico market for a number of years and are excited to begin this multi-year relationship with ESPN Mexico so that Chiefs fans – and all NFL fans – can have access to our unique, original content in this important and growing market,” Chiefs Vice President of Partnership Strategy Kellen Begnoche said. “We also want to thank the SPORTFIVE team for their partnership and help in getting this agreement across the finish line.”

Considering Patrick Mahomes’ crew has been one of the NFL’s most dominant franchises, this deal marks a big milestone not just for SPORTFIVE, but for the Chiefs, too. After all, Kansas City isn’t just winning games; they’re winning markets. The team now ranks among the league’s strongest international players when it comes to global reach.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. secure three international marketing and commercial rights

A few months before announcing a multi-year media rights agreement for the Mexican market, the Chiefs were awarded marketing and commercialization rights for three countries by the NFL. We’re talking about the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland under the league’s Global Markets Program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, the Chiefs now rank among the top NFL teams in terms of international marketing rights. With these latest additions, their footprint stretches across seven countries. Beyond the newer markets, they’ve already established a presence in Germany, Mexico, Austria, and Switzerland.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Chiefs football to fans in the UK, Ireland and Spain,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said back in March after the announcement. “As the game grows globally, more and more fans from around the world are becoming a part of Chiefs Kingdom. Kansas City has certainly made a name for itself in the global sports landscape, and we are proud to showcase our town and our team on the international stage.”

The Chiefs have firmly cemented themselves as one of the NFL’s biggest international brands. This season alone, they kicked things off with a regular-season game in Brazil as part of the NFL International Series. And with fresh deals rolling in, it’s pretty clear Kansas City isn’t slowing down. They’re now looking to grow their fanbase well beyond U.S. borders.