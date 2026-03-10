Chiefs Make $15M Decision on Travis Kelce After TE Puts Retirement Aside – Report

After wrapping up a disappointing 2025 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce had made it clear that he would inform the organization about his future before free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft began. The 36-year-old tight end stayed true to that plan. Reports now confirm that Kelce will return for his 14th season with Kansas City.

Shortly after that decision surfaced, the veteran tight end also agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kelce’s previous contract carried an average value of $17.1 million during the 2025 season. However, Schefter also reported that the new agreement can reach a maximum value of $15 million depending on incentives.

The decision comes months after Kelce openly discussed how he planned to approach his future. In a statement shared via ESPN, the tight end explained his thinking at the time:

“I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not — or whether they want me back or not. I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately.”

After the 2025 season concluded, Kelce was technically on track to enter free agency. Had he decided not to return to Kansas City, it would have marked the first time in his decorated career that he reached unrestricted free agency.

And given his résumé, there is little doubt that several teams around the league would have shown interest. Instead, the veteran has decided to stay with his longtime head coach, Andy Reid, and longtime quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To the Chiefs’ credit, the organization had remained optimistic about Kelce returning for the 2026 season. During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brett Veach addressed the situation and said:

“Travis is the best. He’s an icon, and hopefully he comes back. We’ll just kind of let that process play out. It’s not your typical 27-year-old [and] first time at free agency. Travis has done everything and has accomplished everything. He’s about to get married. He’s got a lot going on, so I don’t think there’s an element of us not trying to get something done — you need to have some sort of deadline [or] timeline — but at the same time he’s Travis Kelce.”

From a football perspective, uncertainty around Kelce’s future had been building ever since the 2025 season ended. On one hand, the tight end still delivered solid production, leading the Chiefs in targets (108), receptions (76), receiving yards (851), touchdowns (five), and receiving first downs (45).

At the same time, Kansas City missed the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. Add in the fact that Kelce will turn 37 this October, and the questions around his long-term future naturally started to grow, with speculations surrounding the possibility that he might pivot to broadcasting.

Now, though, that uncertainty has been settled for at least one more season. Kelce has clearly pushed aside any retirement considerations for the moment and will once again be running routes for Mahomes in 2026.

Patrick Mahomes reacted to Travis Kelce’s return for the 14th season

It has always felt inevitable that the Chiefs will one day have to prepare for life after Travis Kelce and eventually find a new tight end for Patrick Mahomes. But that transition will not happen in the 2026 season.

Shortly after Kelce confirmed he will return for his 14th year with Kansas City, Mahomes reacted on social media with a message directed toward his longtime teammate.

“⏰🏹,” Mahomes captioned the post with an alarm clock and a bow-and-arrow emoji, giving a nod to Kelce’s signature celebration.

Mahomes’ reaction makes plenty of sense when you consider how the 2025 season ended for him.

During the final stretch of the regular season, the quarterback suffered a serious knee injury. In December, Mahomes tore both his ACL and LCL, an injury that immediately created uncertainty around the Chiefs’ offense. At the time, many believed that Mahomes may have thrown his final pass to Kelce without even realizing it.

Now, several months later, the picture looks much clearer. Kelce has committed to returning for the 2026 season, putting an end to the retirement speculation that had surrounded him since the season concluded.

As for Mahomes, the 2025 campaign was not quite the standard the Chiefs Kingdom has grown accustomed to seeing from their star quarterback. Still, the immediate focus remains on his recovery. Mahomes is currently rehabbing the knee injury and is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

If that timeline holds, Mahomes will once again have his most trusted target and longtime teammate lining up with him on the field.