“My Family Owned Land That Texas Tech Is On Now”: Patrick Mahomes’ Surprising Ancestral Tie to the University His Family Just Found Out

Patrick Mahomes is a proud Texas Tech Red Raider, where he laid the foundation for what would soon become a three-time Super Bowl champion career in the NFL. Since then, the quarterback has continued to support his alma mater, including a $5 million donation to help fund stadium and football center projects. But what many people didn’t know is that Mahomes’ family had ties to Texas Tech long before he ever played football there.

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Randi Mahomes recently revealed that her family’s connection to the university runs much deeper than most people realize.

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“Fun fact, did you guys know that Patrick and my family once owned some of the land that Texas Tech is on now before he ever went there,” Randi revealed in an Instagram post. “Our roots with Texas Tech go real deep…This is something that I have learned through a family tree. A close family that has done a lot of research that has shared it with me, and I even have pictures to prove it.”

Randi then went on to share some pictures, probably from the early 1900s, before her ancestors sold the land and the Texas Tech Legislature officially established the University in February 1923. The University opened its doors for classes in the fall of 1925, starting with just six buildings and an enrollment of 914 students.

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Now, TTU has enrolled 42,455 students, making it the sixth-largest university in Texas, as of fall 2025. Randi Mahomes, meanwhile, didn’t just stop at revealing her roots to Texas Tech. In fact, she gave a brief explanation of how her ancestors sold the land to the legislature.

“Some of the land was bought by Patrick’s third great-grandfather, which is my second great-grandfather on my mother’s side,” Patrick Mahomes’ mom added. “Owned the land, and they sold it to Texas Tech. Little did they know that their great-great-grandson would soon be a superstar quarterback in Lubbock at Texas Tech. What an amazing full circle moment that he played on the land that they once owned, and he is a proud alumni and I am a proud mom, and to know that our family once owned it. So yeah, when I say the roots there run deep, we actually mean it.

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Indeed! After graduating from Whitehouse High School, Mahomes enrolled at Texas Tech in 2014 and played through the 2016 season. During the stretch, the quarterback led his unit to a 13-19 record, while throwing for over 11,000 yards and 93 touchdowns.

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Then, during the 2017 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to the tenth pick to select Mahomes in the first round. And as they say, the rest is history. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and five Super Bowl appearances, winning three. Now, he’s entering the 10th year of his NFL career.