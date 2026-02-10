Chiefs Named as Next Destination for Seahawks WR With Patrick Mahomes Facing Rebuild Challenges

Free agency is set to begin in just under a month. And nearly every NFL team will be looking to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2026 season. The Kansas City Chiefs, in particular, are widely expected to reset parts of their roster after a disappointing 6–11 finish in 2025. With that backdrop, CBS analyst Ryan Wilson believes Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could explore the wide receiver market. He even floated Rashid Shaheed as a potential target.

“He’s (Shaheed) not going to be a wide receiver one. He could be a wide receiver two or three,” Wilson said, addressing Shaheed’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. “…I think he makes a lot of sense for teams that need speed and some names that come to mind for not $30 million a year. The Buffalo Bills might be interested in someone like Rashid Shaheed to pair off opposite Keon Coleman, should he be back. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are two other teams that could be in the market for speedy wide receivers to help diversify their wide receiver room.”

For starters, both Buffalo and Pittsburgh are expected to shop for a receiver, with the Bills still lacking a clear WR1 and the Steelers thin behind DK Metcalf. Kansas City’s situation carries extra urgency, though, with multiple receivers set to hit free agency. Hollywood Brown headlines that group after finishing the season with 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown is followed by Tyquan Thornton, who posted 19 catches for 438 yards and three scores. And JuJu Smith-Schuster, who added 33 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown. Factor in the uncertainty surrounding Travis Kelce’s future, and the logic behind Kansas City adding another pass catcher becomes clearer.

While the Chiefs are set with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy heading into 2026, a Shaheed signing would add another layer of depth and speed. The 27-year-old enters free agency after spending three and a half seasons with the New Orleans Saints. And the final half-season with Seattle. The Seahawks acquired him midseason for fourth- and fifth-round picks.

His production with the Seahawks was modest, grabbing 15 catches for 188 yards and no touchdowns across nine games. However, he did return the opening kickoff of the divisional-round win over the San Francisco 49ers for a touchdown. Still, Shaheed isn’t expected to lead Seattle’s receiver room in 2026. Especially with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba entrenched in Seattle.

This is exactly why Wilson views him strictly as a WR2 or WR3 option. And with his contract now expired, the analyst believes Shaheed could land with a team in need of speed. Kansas City, meanwhile, is emerging as one possible fit. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to tackle the financial carousel to land a receiver in free agency.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face financial challenges ahead of free agency

The Chiefs entered the 2025 season having appeared in five of the six Super Bowls from 2020 through 2025. But last season delivered a version of reality they didn’t anticipate. Kansas City stumbled out to an 0–2 start and never recovered, finishing with a disappointing 6–11 record. That outcome has shifted expectations toward a reset. Still, for Patrick Mahomes and company, the road ahead comes with a significant financial challenge.

Per reports, the Chiefs currently sit with more than $55 million in cap commitments working against them. And if a rebuild is truly the plan, Kansas City will need to both manage existing cap strain and create flexibility to make meaningful moves in free agency. That process begins with contract restructures. General manager Brett Veach is expected to clear close to $60 million from the payroll before realistically pursuing outside additions.

That effort likely starts with restructuring some of the team’s biggest contracts. At the top of the list is Mahomes. He remains signed to a 10-year, $450 million deal that places him among the highest-paid players in the league. According to OverTheCap, converting portions of Mahomes’ salary into guaranteed bonuses could free up more than $44 million in cap space this year alone.

Kansas City could also turn to other cornerstone players for relief. Restructuring deals for Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey, and George Karlaftis could free approximately $12.52 million, $8.86 million, and $7.94 million, respectively. If those moves come together, the Chiefs would suddenly have room to be aggressive on the open market. With free agency just a month away, how this financial puzzle unfolds will go a long way in shaping the next phase of Mahomes and the Chiefs.