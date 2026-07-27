Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Shot at Couple’s Home in Terrifying Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to open training camp this week. On Sunday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was with the team at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as preparations got underway. However, reports later revealed that while Bieniemy was at the team facility, his wife, Mia Bieniemy, had been shot earlier that same day.

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According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the incident took place at the couple’s home, and sources told ESPN that Bieniemy’s wife was later hospitalized. While police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that one person was being treated for “serious injuries,” they declined to identify the victim.

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As that went down, further reports revealed that Elijah Bieniemy, son of the Chiefs’ OC, has been charged with three felonies, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharging a firearm within a building.

ESPN also reported that Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Pau said deputies responded to Bieniemy’s home on the 20000 block of NorthPark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

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For now, the Chiefs have acknowledged the situation, saying they are “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.” Beyond that, however, the team declined to provide any additional details. For now, though, Nate Taylor has just reported that Bieniemy’s wife is now in stable condition.

The Chiefs hired Eric Bieniemy earlier this offseason to replace Matt Nagy as the offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season. A veteran NFL coach, Bieniemy previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2022, during which he helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls. However, as he prepares to return to the sideline, the veteran coach is now dealing with a deeply concerning situation involving his family.