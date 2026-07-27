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Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Shot at Couple’s Home in Terrifying Incident

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 27, 2026 | 10:32 AM EDT

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Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Shot at Couple’s Home in Terrifying Incident

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 27, 2026 | 10:32 AM EDT

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The Kansas City Chiefs are set to open training camp this week. On Sunday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was with the team at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as preparations got underway. However, reports later revealed that while Bieniemy was at the team facility, his wife, Mia Bieniemy, had been shot earlier that same day.

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According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the incident took place at the couple’s home, and sources told ESPN that Bieniemy’s wife was later hospitalized. While police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that one person was being treated for “serious injuries,” they declined to identify the victim.

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As that went down, further reports revealed that Elijah Bieniemy, son of the Chiefs’ OC, has been charged with three felonies, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharging a firearm within a building.

ESPN also reported that Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Pau said deputies responded to Bieniemy’s home on the 20000 block of NorthPark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

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For now, the Chiefs have acknowledged the situation, saying they are “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.” Beyond that, however, the team declined to provide any additional details. For now, though, Nate Taylor has just reported that Bieniemy’s wife is now in stable condition.

The Chiefs hired Eric Bieniemy earlier this offseason to replace Matt Nagy as the offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season. A veteran NFL coach, Bieniemy previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2022, during which he helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls. However, as he prepares to return to the sideline, the veteran coach is now dealing with a deeply concerning situation involving his family.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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