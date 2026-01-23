Chiefs Officially Cut Ties With Super Bowl–Winning Coach as Travis Kelce Could Delay Retirement With Ex-Coach’s Return

Matt Nagy’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs was inevitable after what turned out to be the worst season for the Chiefs in a decade. Subsequently, the offensive coordinator left Kansas City after his contract expired following the 2025 season. And now, the Chiefs have officially confirmed that they’ve parted ways with the Super Bowl-winning OC.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy!” The Chiefs shared the news on Friday morning.
Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy! pic.twitter.com/GvrpS7WBCs
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
The news became official right after the Chiefs hired their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, to replace Nagy ahead of the 2026 season.
This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT