Chiefs Officially Cut Ties With Super Bowl–Winning Coach as Travis Kelce Could Delay Retirement With Ex-Coach’s Return

Matt Nagy’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs was inevitable after what turned out to be the worst season for the Chiefs in a decade. Subsequently, the offensive coordinator left Kansas City after his contract expired following the 2025 season. And now, the Chiefs have officially confirmed that they’ve parted ways with the Super Bowl-winning OC.

“Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy!” The Chiefs shared the news on Friday morning.

The news became official right after the Chiefs hired their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, to replace Nagy ahead of the 2026 season.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!