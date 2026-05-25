One Growing Concern Could Push Chiefs Into A.J. Brown Race Amid Patriots Links, Says NFL Insider

Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that A.J. Brown had the Kansas City Chiefs on his preferred list amid the trade rumors. As per Breer, the Chiefs initially told the Philadelphia Eagles “no” when the possibility was presented. However, now the latest development inside Kansas City’s WR room could force the Chiefs to reconsider a move for Brown. At least, that is what Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes.

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“Someone else can enter the A.J. fray, especially if the Chiefs are suddenly having misgivings about whether Rashee Rice can be trusted after his recent probation violation,” Florio wrote in his latest report.

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Just a week before Kansas City was set to begin its offseason program, Rice was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana, violating the terms of his probation connected to his role in a 2024 crash on a Dallas highway.

The Chiefs will wrap up their OTAs on June 3, followed by the mandatory minicamp from June 9 through 11. However, Rice will be released on June 16. That means the fourth-year wide receiver will most both the OTAs as well as the minicamp. Rice also underwent knee surgery recently and was already expected to miss OTAs even before being ordered to report to jail.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rice is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of months after undergoing “a clean-up surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation.” And somehow, that has become part of the larger pattern surrounding the Chiefs’ uncertainty with Rice.

For a broader context, Rice has struggled to stay available over the last couple of seasons. Yes, he played a major role in helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl during his rookie year. But most of his second season in 2024 was derailed by a knee injury. He then missed the opening six games of the 2025 season due to suspension for his involvement in a multi-car crash on a Dallas highway.

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Now, Rice is serving jail time while also facing questions about how quickly he can recover from another knee procedure. There is also a possibility of another NFL suspension after his recent parole violation. Without him, the Chiefs have a very inexperienced wide receiver group.

They have continued investing in receivers over the last several drafts, selecting Rice in 2023, Xavier Worthy in 2024, Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, and, most recently, added Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 draft.

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Beyond that, Kansas City still has Tyquan Thornton on the depth chart along with Travis Kelce as TE1. But with Kelce nearing the final stage of his career, the Chiefs are largely relying on Worthy, especially since Royals and Allen are unproven at the NFL level. At the same time, general manager Brett Veach has not really addressed the veteran receiver need this offseason, with Allen standing as the only new addition.

That is where the conversations surrounding Brown suddenly become much more significant.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022: Titans vs Eagles DEC 04 Dec 4, 2022 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit Eric Canha/CSM Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221204_zaf_c04_210.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree014583

Brown’s frustration with Philadelphia was visible throughout the 2025 season. At this point, it appears increasingly clear that the receiver wants a way out of the Eagles organization. Philadelphia, meanwhile, would likely want significant draft compensation in return if it decides to move him.

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The receiver has been heavily linked to the New England Patriots throughout the offseason, but the Eagles are unlikely to finalize any trade before June 1 because a post-June 1 move would allow them to spread the dead cap hit across the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, Florio noted that even if the Eagles and the Patriots have unofficially agreed on trade terms, the trade likely wouldn’t become official until Brown passes his physical. But given Rice’s off-field issues, the Chiefs are in dire need of a veteran WR. While the Patriots still appear to be the favorites to land Brown, Veach could at least reconsider the idea of bringing the star wideout to Kansas City this offseason, given the circumstances in the Chiefs’ WR room.

And if that trade somehow materializes, it would immediately raise another question: could A.J. Brown actually be the perfect fit for the Chiefs’ offense?

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How can A.J. Brown fit in the Chiefs’ receiver room?

The Kansas City is entering the 2026 season after a disappointing 6-11 finish in 2025. At the same time, Patrick Mahomes is set to return after suffering a torn ACL and LCL during the closing stretch of the 2025 campaign, but he lacks a proven WR1.

Brown, meanwhile, had previously expressed his frustration with the Eagles’ offense last season, as there were stretches when he barely saw any meaningful receptions. With the Chiefs, that could change as he would have one of the best QBs of the modern era playing with him.

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Even if there wasn’t any uncertainty around Rashee Rice, Brown is just a solid piece any team would want as their WR1. He has recorded six 1,000+ yard seasons in the past seven years. Besides, the Chiefs’ offense could complement Brown’s skill, with Eric Bieniemy returning as Kansas City’s OC.

During his previous tenure, Bieniemy trained Tyreek Hill in his early NFL seasons and helped him become one of the league’s top playmakers. With Bieniemy’s return and Mahomes as the QB, the Chiefs would surely like to have a veteran in their receiver unit who has the experience of having done it all.

However, if the A.J. Brown trade didn’t materialize, the Chiefs have also been linked to Stefon Diggs. Diggs is currently a free agent after he helped the Patriots make the Super Bowl with a 1,000+ yard season in 2025. If Kansas City were to trade for Brown or consider signing Diggs, that decision is currently up in the air. What is clear, though, is that the need for a veteran receiver in Kansas City.