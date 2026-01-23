Patrick Mahomes Bids Emotional Goodbye as Chiefs Part Ways With Longtime Coach

Patrick Mahomes was already a Super Bowl champion and an MVP long before Matt Nagy returned to Kansas City for his second stint as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach before promoted as the offensive coordinator. Still, now that the Kansas City Chiefs have officially parted ways with Nagy after a four-year run, Mahomes didn’t hesitate to publicly thank the coach who helped guide him through that stretch.

“Thank you coach for everything!” Made me a better player and man!” Mahomes wrote in his Instagram story just a few hours after the Chiefs parted ways with Nagy.

Once Nagy took over as OC, Mahomes spent the last three seasons running the Chiefs’ offense under his guidance. And the results spoke for themselves. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in the 2023 season and made another appearance the following year. But football moves fast, and despite that success, the Chiefs ultimately decided to pull the plug on their Super Bowl-winning coordinator.

The Chiefs announced the move on Friday on X, writing, “Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy!”

That message effectively closed the book on Nagy’s latest chapter in Kansas City. And given how the season played out with the Chiefs stumbling to a 6–11 finish, the separation felt less surprising than abrupt. There were practical reasons behind it, too. Nagy’s contract had already expired after the 2025 season, and league chatter suggested he was actively exploring other opportunities. That search quickly put him in the mix for head coaching roles.

Nagy emerged as a finalist for the Tennessee Titans’ head coaching job, reportedly making it to the final two. In the end, though, the Titans went in a different direction, hiring former New York Jets head coach and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Meanwhile, Nagy pursued the coordinator job in Philly, as he also interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

But with that role’s status still up in the air and his exit from Kansas City official, Nagy’s plans for 2026 remain uncertain. As for the Chiefs, they didn’t waste time. Kansas City has already identified Nagy’s replacement for next season, signaling that, while the era is over, the reset is already underway.

The Chiefs hired former Patrick Mahomes’ OC to replace Matt Nagy

Just a couple of days back, the Chiefs requested permission from the Chicago Bears to interview their running backs coach and former Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy. Fast forward to now, and that process has come full circle. Kansas City has agreed to a multiyear deal with Bieniemy, bringing him back as offensive coordinator to run the offense starting in the 2026 season.

Beyond the résumé, this move is about familiarity. Bieniemy previously served as the Chiefs’ OC from 2018 to 2022, playing a key role in shaping Patrick Mahomes into the franchise quarterback he is today and helping him win his first Super Bowl. That history explains Mahomes’ reaction when the news started circulating. The quarterback posted an old photo of himself and Bieniemy on Instagram, captioned simply with three flexed biceps emojis.

The approval inside the locker room didn’t stop there. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also weighed in on the expected reunion while speaking on the New Heights Podcast. “I think it’s great,” Kelce said. “I can’t wait to see him back in the building. He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player. I just love the guy, and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and seeing him wear the Chiefs’ logo.”

During Bieniemy’s previous stint, the Chiefs’ offense never finished lower than sixth in points per game. Now, with Kansas City coming off a disappointing season, the reunion feels less nostalgic and more necessary. What it leads to this time around…that part is just getting started