Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Hold Back on Retirement Thoughts After Travis Kelce Confirms Stance on Chiefs Future

Patrick Mahomes is stepping into the ninth season of his career. He’ll turn 30 in a couple of weeks. Of course, he’s got two MVPs, battled through injuries, and his trophy shelf could double as a museum. But flip the lens, and it’s wild to think he’s now one of the 10 oldest guys on the roster and one of the oldest starting QBs in the league. You can feel it in the locker room, too. Little hints of the culture shifting around him, subtle but definitely there.

Mahomes has started feeling the age gap between him and his younger teammates in the locker room. He described it with the difference between his and his teammates’ music choices. “So I’m having to have guys that are younger than me introduce me to new rappers. And I’m like, ‘That makes me the old guy.’ Like Alex Smith, I was doing that to Alex Smith,” the 29-year-old QB said. Which naturally makes you wonder: How does Patrick Mahomes feel about hitting 30 and eventually stepping away from the game?

Well, the quarterback remains optimistic and excited to play as long as he plays well, and his family enjoys it. “It started with Tom and LeBron [James]—you can play longer,” Mahomes recently admitted. “I think, for me, as long as I can play, and have fun, and my family’s enjoying it, I’ll play. I don’t want to take away from my family. My kids are still young, but they’re getting older, and they love coming to the football games; they love being there.

“And the one good thing—compared to baseball, like when I grew up, my Dad was always gone—with football, you have a home city. So, hopefully, I can play as long as I keep playing well, and my family is enjoying it.” Safe to say that Mahomes has got plenty of seasons left to bug his teammates for their playlists. And of course, it all makes sense if we’re being real. From his professional point of view as well as his personal point of view.

via Imago August 5, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250805_zma_c04_053 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

In his 20s, Mahomes had already matched Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl wins in the same age span and even appeared in a couple of more title games. Looking at his passing yards before 30? He sits at No. 3, only behind Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. Touchdowns before 30? Mahomes is tied with Dan Marino at first, though expect him to break that record in Week 1 or 2 of 2025. He’s in his prime. He’s taking care of his body. And he’s gunning to take his legacy eve higher.

So, expect him to keep starting for the Chiefs for several more years. As long as he’s performing, and yes, as long as his family’s on board. “He’s got things situated. He’s got family, faith, and football, and he takes care of those.” Andy Reid said about his quarterback while adding, “He’s a great dad. He spends time at it, which is huge. That’s important. And then he spends time on football. So he’s got all those things narrowed down, where he can spend time in all those positions. He still wants to be great every play. He tries to keep his body absolutely the right way that’s best for him. And he’s done a great job as a leader out here. I mean, he’s phenomenal that way.”

The quarterback welcomed his third child, a girl, earlier this year. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, named her Golden Raye Mahomes. His daughter, Sterling Skye, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III are growing up, and they enjoy watching their dad leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championships and Super Bowls. So yeah, Patrick Mahomes’ retirement from pro football?

That’s not happening anytime soon. But when the topic of hanging up cleats in Kansas City comes up, everyone’s mind immediately goes to Mahomes’ go-to guy, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce faces the same questions even in Brazil

The Chiefs will kick off their 2025 campaign at a place they have never played before. We’re talking about São Paulo, Brazil. But that doesn’t mean Travis Kelce would get a break from all the retirement noise around him. During the pressers before the Chiefs vs. Chargers showdown in Brazil, the 35-year-old tight end was asked how it feels to be entering the final season of his current deal.

Kelce’s response? “Man, It’s the last one on the contract right now but I’ll tell you what. I’m feeling young and like I’m ready to rock baby,” he told the reporters. Sure, it’s hard to say if Kelce is gearing up for the final season of his career or if he still feels like he’s got plenty of years left in the tank.

But one thing’s clear. After a career-low performance in the 2024 season since his rookie year (97 catches, 823 yards, and three scores, with a disappointing Super Bowl loss), Kelce has suggested that he wants to bounce back this season. After all, with Rashee Rice sidelined for the first six weeks, Kelce is expected to be back to doing his usual magic in the heart of the field.