Patrick Mahomes Sends Father 3-Word Message Publicly After Admitting DWI Arrest ‘Hurt’ Him

Back in February 2024, Patrick Mahomes was steering straight toward football immortality; a third Lombardi in sight, back-to-back glory just a game away, when the script twisted. Somewhere between the hype videos and game-plan meetings came a gut-punch call from Texas: his dad had been arrested for drunk driving, clocking a staggering 0.23 BAC when an officer pulled him. The world saw his game face; behind it, the noise of confetti and crowd roars tangled with the sharp static of family trouble.

Pat Mahomes Sr., the former MLB arm who’d taught the Chiefs‘ QB the first grip of a football, soon pled guilty, taking a 10-day stint in jail along with probation, license suspension, ignition-interlock, and mandatory AA meetings. The sentence landed in the quiet after the Super Bowl parade, but the shadow had already been there. And now, after years of silence, Patrick has finally opened that locked chapter, letting us hear his side for the first time.

“It was during that Super Bowl week. It became a story, and so I had to answer questions about it,” Mahomes said in the ESPN docuseries “The Kingdom,” which is set to air on August 14 this year. “I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.” Fast forward to August 9, and the Chiefs’ quarterback sent a message to his dad, wishing him a happy birthday. “Happy birthday pops!!” Mahomes wrote in his Instagram story.

