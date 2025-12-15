brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ Step Mother Forced to Take Drastic Parenting Decision

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 15, 2025 | 6:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ Step Mother Forced to Take Drastic Parenting Decision

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 15, 2025 | 6:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Christmas is around the corner, and that usually means decorations, cozy vibes, and maybe a few new toys or gifts lying around. But for Patrick Mahomes’ stepmother, Trisha Mahomes, the festive mood quickly turned into pure chaos. On Monday, Trisha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that said it all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At face value, the image is simple: stuffing from what looks like a destroyed pillow or toy scattered all over the floor. Total chaos. The kind of mess that doesn’t happen slowly. It happens in five minutes when someone, or more likely, some dogs, decides today is the day to choose violence. And that’s exactly why Trisha summed up her frustration in one blunt, joking sentence, writing:

“I’m going to start spanking them! I’m tired of this gentle parenting crap!”

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved