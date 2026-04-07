Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Business Venture Among Finalists for Major Recognition

Putting aside the offseason noise around the Kansas City Chiefs, including how Patrick Mahomes will look like from a season-ending injury or how Travis Kelce will hold up in his 14th season, one consistent theme remains. Both players have built a reputation for collecting accolades. On the field, that track record is already established.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This time, though, the conversation shifts off the field. Mahomes and Kelce are now in a position to earn recognition for their joint business venture, 1587 Prime. Their steakhouse has been nominated across multiple categories in the 2026 Kansas City Favorites, hosted by The Kansas City Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re truly honored to be nominated for the 2026 Kansas City Favorites via the KC Star in the following categories,” the steakhouse’s official Instagram page shared the news. “FINE DINING | STEAK | WINE SELECTION | SPECIALTY COCKTAILS. Thank you to the community for welcoming us, and to everyone who has joined us at the table.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Does Chiefs Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

ADVERTISEMENT

The structure behind Kansas City Favorites is familiar. It follows a yearly cycle of public nominations, followed by voting rounds, and ultimately the announcement of winners. But this year carries added weight. Not just because of 1587 Prime’s presence, but because of the scale of participation.

Kansas City recorded over 270,000 votes this year, marking a 45 percent increase from the previous cycle. That jump signals a broader trend. Community engagement is not just stable, it is growing. And within that environment, visibility and positioning matter more than ever.

From a competitive standpoint, the numbers are telling. More than 4,900 businesses, organizations, and individuals are competing across 274 categories, each aiming to secure a spot among the top three. That context makes any nomination, especially across multiple categories, more meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

For 1587 Prime, the timing is notable. Opened just last year in the heart of Kansas City, the restaurant was built with the intention of competing at a high level, backed by Mahomes and Kelce in partnership with Noble 33. Its offering, from premium cuts of beef to a wine list exceeding 100 selections, aligns with that positioning.

Now, the process moves to its next phase. With nominations finalized, Kansas City Favorites transitions into official online voting. And at this stage, the outcome shifts from recognition to validation, where community response will ultimately determine whether that early momentum converts into wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only caveat, however, is how fans actually feel about their experience at the steakhouse. And that’s where things could get a bit uncertain for both Mahomes and Kelce when it comes to both the venture’s success and its recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s steakhouse received a heated feedback

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are riding the momentum of 1587 Prime’s nominations in multiple categories for the Kansas City Favorites, the Chiefs stars are also dealing with a very different narrative around the steakhouse. Just last month, a TikTok from content creator Nicole Rose gained traction, where she openly shared her frustration with the restaurant’s service.

“We just wanted to get out of there,” Rose said in her TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose had visited 1587 Prime on a Thursday night with friends, including one who was preparing to leave for the Army. The experience, however, did not match expectations. According to her, the martini she ordered took 45 minutes to arrive, and when it finally did, it was not even the correct drink.

The issues did not stop there. The restaurant offers a bar cart experience, but Rose and her friends were left confused about how it worked. Instead of explaining the process, a server dropped off papers, asked them to fill them out, and walked away. What followed was another 25-minute wait before someone eventually came to prepare the drink. Even then, Rose described it as “not a real great experience.”

At the same time, the overall service remained inconsistent. When a friend’s beer ran out, no one checked in, forcing them to look for a server themselves. The sequence of food only added to the frustration. The fried chicken arrived before the drinks, did not justify its $25 price, and to make matters worse, the main steak order was forgotten altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My $100 steak was incorrectly cooked,” Rose revealed. “Couldn’t even find the server to save your life. So just had to go with it, I guess.”

Put together, the situation presents a clear contrast. On one side, 1587 Prime is in line for major local recognition. On the other hand, however, there are visible customer complaints about service and execution. How Mahomes and Kelce respond to that gap will be worth following.