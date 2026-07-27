Prayers Pour In From Andy Reid and NFL Community as Chiefs Coach’s Wife Hospitalized After Tragic Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, received concerning news after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at their house on Sunday, per ESPN. At the time of the incident, Bieniemy was at the Chiefs’ facility, preparing for training camp.

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The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, has addressed the situation while offering all the support to his OC and his family.

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“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family,” Reid said after today’s practice. “Thoughts and prayers are with them. I can’t get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as is his family as needed, and then we’ll just let time take care of it from there.

“But Mia is stable, which is a plus, and so is Eric Jr., and that’s all important…We all love EB, and you hate seeing these kinds of things happen, but there’s always a blessing in there somewhere, and so I know things will work out… She’s [Mia] a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

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At the same time, while speaking to the reporters, Reid admitted that there is no clear timeline for Bieniemy’s return as the Chiefs prepare to begin their training camp this week. With his absence expected to be long, Reid announced that Chiefs’ pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier will oversee the offensive coordinator duties.

The latest development gained momentum after ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that Bieniemy had to leave the Chiefs’ facility after his wife was hospitalized following the incident.

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Per ESPN, the shooting incident took place at the couple’s house, located at the 20000 block of NorthPark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia. The authorities reported to the location at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, per Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Paul.

Soon after, Taylor reported that Bieniemy’s wife is stable. Since then, the Chiefs have released a statement, admitting that the “Club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.”

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Ever since the shocking incident, prayers have started pouring in for Bieniemy’s wife and his family.

“Prayers up for eb and his family,” one comment read. While another added, “Bieniemy and family are in my prayers 🙏🏻.”

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Another comment read, “Prayers up for EB, Mia & the whole family. Glad she’s stable. Real life > football.”

That said, the Chiefs will begin their training camp on July 29 to start preparations for the 2026 season. Whether or when Eric Bieniemy will join his team, meanwhile, remains to be seen.