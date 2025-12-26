Chiefs QB Reveals Exact Timeline for Travis Kelce’s NFL Retirement Decision

Give credit where it’s due: To the Kansas City Chiefs defense and, especially, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs nearly stole a win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. On Kansas City’s final possession, Kelce hauled in three catches for 23 yards, pushing the offense down to Denver’s 21-yard line, with the Chiefs trailing 20-13 with less than a minute remaining.

But on 4th-and-8, a deep shot from third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun sailed over the head of Hollywood Brown, sealing a 20–13 loss. That ending naturally sparked a bigger question. Was this Kelce’s final game at Arrowhead? Or even the last drive of his NFL career? When Oladokun addressed the moment on the Chiefs’ insider podcast, he didn’t shut the idea down. If anything, the way he answered left the door slightly open.

“I mean, that’s the story of his career. Hopefully, it’s not Trav’s last year, but he will make that decision in the off-season,” Oladokun said. “And obviously, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom would love to have him back. The game loves and needs Trav, so we’ll see. He’ll make that decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Kansas City still has its regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce finished the Christmas Day loss with five receptions for 36 yards, but given how the night unfolded, it’s hard not to question whether that drive marked his final appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, if not in the league altogether.

The reasons are fairly straightforward. The Chiefs have already played their last home game of the season, sitting outside the playoff picture. Kelce also appeared emotional as he exited the field, something fans were quick to notice. His walk through the tunnel, his demeanor during the national anthem, the presence of Taylor Swift and family in the stands, and Patrick Mahomes also being there. None went unnoticed.

Imago November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

Taken together, it’s hard to completely ignore the possibility that Kelce may have played his final game at Arrowhead, with Week 18 potentially serving as his last appearance in professional football. Adding to that conversation was his brother, Jason Kelce, who recently shared his perspective on retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit,” Jason said almost a couple of weeks back. “Play these last three games, enjoy ’em with your teammates, enjoy ’em with your coaches. The team is going to be different whether or not you come back next year. Then play these three games and then let it sink in. It’ll come to you with time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The message was simple from Travis’ brother: Nothing stays the same in the NFL. So, the decision shouldn’t be rushed or driven by emotion. Whether Week 18 ends up being Kelce’s final game remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is that he’s expected to finish the season, and only then decide what comes next. And if he does choose to walk away, it would mean he took his final snap alongside Mahomes without even realizing it at the time.

Did Patrick Mahomes already throw his last pass to Travis Kelce?

Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was one Chiefs Kingdom would rather erase. A 16–13 defeat officially knocked Kansas City out of the playoff picture. And the night got worse when Mahomes exited with a knee injury that ultimately ended his season. In hindsight, though, Mahomes walked off the field without realizing he may have already thrown his final pass to Travis Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

When that idea later surfaced in front of Kelce, the tight end didn’t lean into the sentimentality. Instead, he brushed it aside, making it clear that even if that throw ended up being their last on an NFL field, there would never be a true goodbye between them.

“He’s (Mahomes) family now, man,” Kelce said. “There will definitely never be a goodbye to him. It would just be another day in the life with Patty Mahomes. I’ll always be able to go in the backyard and sling it around with the old Texas gunslinger. If the day has already happened (where Travis caught his last pass from Mahomes), I can feel content with how many times we connected on the field.”

That final completion came with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. In hurry-up mode, Mahomes leaned on Kelce the way he always had, firing a short throw to the left for 11 yards that pushed the ball out to Kansas City’s 43-yard line. The drive was still alive. But only a few plays later, Mahomes went down with a knee injury and never returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

So whether that throw ultimately stands as the final Mahomes-to-Kelce connection remains something only the offseason can answer. For now, Kelce is expected to finish out the season, while Mahomes focuses on rehab with an eye toward an early return in 2026.