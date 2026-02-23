Chiefs Quietly Make Tyreek Hill Decision After Andy Reid’s Major Concern Over Outcast Dolphins WR – Report

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs may revisit familiar deep-threat solution amid offensive uncertainty

Reports suggest Kansas City monitors veteran receiver’s recovery after cap-driven release

Mahomes reunion buzz grows

Despite two Super Bowl titles since his departure, the Kansas City Chiefs have never truly replaced the vertical threat of Tyreek Hill. With the star receiver now a free agent, that lingering void is fueling intense speculation about a reunion in some reports.

Amid that buzz, ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that Kansas City plans to “keep tabs” on Hill and is “expected to monitor the progress of his recovery and training.” It’s due diligence, but it signals interest.

Taylor’s update arrived days after Miami released Hill in a cap-clearing move that saved the Dolphins $22.8 million. For Hill, the eight-time Pro Bowler, this marks the first time in his 10-year career that he’ll truly test the open market.

There are practical football reasons the Chiefs keep surfacing as a logical destination. Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton are all headed toward free agency next month. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice remain under contract, but the room lacks an established veteran anchor if those departures materialize.

Then there’s Patrick Mahomes. He’s expected back for the 2026 season after rehabbing a season-ending ACL and LCL tear. Coming off a turbulent 2025 campaign, it’s reasonable to assume the quarterback would welcome a familiar, reliable deep threat as he returns to full health.

The connection hasn’t exactly gone quiet either. After Miami released him, Hill made his feelings clear on social media.

“The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever. So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back…Born Again,” his post read.

Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones added to the intrigue, tagging Hill on X and dropping an alarm clock emoji, a public nudge that many interpreted as a call for a reunion. Social media may not decide contracts, but it certainly shapes narratives.

Around the league, analysts and former players have echoed the sentiment. Ryan Clark, evaluating Hill’s career arc, suggested a return to Kansas City could offer both football clarity and personal recalibration.

This naturally leads to the next question. If the Chiefs are indeed monitoring Hill’s recovery closely, per reports, does that monitoring eventually turn into action? Andy Reid’s stance, and how he frames the fit within Kansas City’s evolving roster, may ultimately determine whether this speculation becomes reality.

Andy Reid addressed Tyreek Hill’s injury concern amid reunion reports

It was Tyreek Hill’s elite six-season run in Kansas City and his undeniable chemistry with Patrick Mahomes that fueled talk of a potential reunion after Miami released him.

But Andy Reid understands the variables involved. And in Hill’s case, the major concern is health. He’s 31 and coming off a season-ending injury.

“I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Coach Reid said via NFL.com. “So I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it and trying to get that part all straightened out. Listen, we talk about everything. There’s nothing happening there, but we know that you know that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 runs after a catch during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929014

That perspective aligns with Nate Taylor’s earlier report that the Chiefs intend to keep close tabs on Hill. Hill’s record speaks for itself. He is widely regarded as one of the league’s premier receivers. But he turns 32 next week and is attempting to return from a major injury.

Hill is rehabbing from surgery to repair a dislocated left knee and a torn ACL sustained in Week 4 last season. His first tenure in Kansas City was undeniably successful.

Still, any serious consideration of a reunion will hinge on one central question: how close can he get to the version of himself that once changed games every Sunday?