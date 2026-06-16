Rashee Rice Officially Released From Jail as WR Refuses to Address Chiefs Fans

Throughout the Kansas City Chiefs‘ OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, the uncertainty around wide receiver Rashee Rice persisted amid his surgery and ongoing legal troubles. On Tuesday, June 16, however, Kansas City finally received some good news, as Rice was released from jail.

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The wide receiver was serving a 30-day sentence after violating his probation last month. Reports surfaced that Rice tested positive for THC, leading to the sentence. As the decision came in May, Rice missed the Chiefs’ OTAs as well as the mandatory minicamp.

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As the details around Rice’s release surfaced, Fox 4 NEWS released a video on social media, featuring Rice checking out of the Dallas County Jail. The receiver rapidly moved through the door, avoiding the reporters’ questions. He then ran outside, where a black SUV drove him away.

Rice was taken into custody on May 19. The sentence was a part of the receiver’s ongoing legal troubles dating back to May 2024. On March 30, 2024, Rice crashed a Lamborghini SUV on the North Central Expressway while driving at 119 mph. The collision led to a chain reaction, involving a six-vehicle crash and multiple injuries.

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A year later, in July 2025, Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges for a collision involving serious bodily damage and racing on a highway, causing bodily injury. Subsequently, he received a five-year probation and 30 days of jail time during that period. And once it was found that Rice had violated his probation, the Texas State Attorney’s Office ordered him to serve a 30-day jail sentence immediately.

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“Mr. Rice was taken into custody today in the 194th Judicial District Court for testing positive for THC and ordered to serve the 30 days that he had previously been ordered to serve at a later time — starting today,” the Dallas County DA’s office said in a statement.

However, further reports claimed that one week before going to jail, Rice had undergone a clean-up surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation. And while Rice had missed the Chiefs’ OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, head coach Andy Reid had set a timeline for the receiver to join the Chiefs this offseason amid his knee recovery.

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Andy Reid expects Rashee Rice to join the Chiefs next month

After missing the first few offseason programs, Rashee Rice is expected to return ahead of the Chiefs’ training camp in July. Recently, Andy Reid addressed Rice’s availability following his release from jail.

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“He gets out this next week (from jail), so we’ll see where it goes from there,” the head coach said. “He’ll be back up here working.”

Rice initially injured his knee during the 2024 season during an on-field collision with the quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Subsequently, Rice missed the rest of the season. Post that, he has suffered other injuries as well and even fell in legal trouble. The WR had another cleanup procedure just before going to jail, and his recovery timeline is expected to be two months. This means Rice should be expected to recover by the time the Chiefs start their training camp.

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Rice had already served a six-game suspension during the first six weeks of the 2025 season. However, Andy Reid admitted last month that he hadn’t heard anything about the receiver facing any potential suspension under the personal conduct policy. For now, he will be looking to rehab well and get back to shape for the Chiefs’ training camp, as the organization will need him if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.