Rashee Rice to Miss Chiefs OTAs & Minicamp After Court-Ordered Jail Time Due to Violating Probation

Heading into the 2026 offseason, uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice’s availability for his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs was already growing because of his off-field situation. And while there are still more than three months remaining before the regular season begins, the past has now resurfaced for the wide receiver once again. Per reports, Rice will not participate in the Chiefs’ upcoming OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

Matt Foster of KSHB 41 reported Tuesday that Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana. In doing so, the receiver reportedly violated the terms tied to his plea agreement connected to the high-speed multi-vehicle crash he was involved in back in 2024 on a Dallas highway. As a result, Rice has now reportedly been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

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That development means the fourth-year receiver will not be available for Kansas City’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp sessions. The Chiefs currently have OTAs scheduled for May 26-28 and June 1-3, while the mandatory minicamp is set for June 9-11.

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For broader context, Rice was involved in a hit-and-run crash on March 30, 2024, while driving a Lamborghini Urus on North Central Expressway in Dallas. The incident triggered a chain-reaction collision involving multiple vehicles. More than a year later, on July 17, 2025, Rice agreed to a plea deal after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges.

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Under the terms of that plea agreement, Rice received five years of probation and was also required to serve 30 days in jail at some point during that probationary period. In addition, he was ordered to pay $115,481 in restitution to victims in order to cover medical-related out-of-pocket expenses.

“When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said. “We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed. We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward.”

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Now, after reportedly violating the terms of his probation, Rice is expected to serve the 30-day jail sentence and could reportedly be released on June 16. At the moment, the Chiefs have not yet released an official statement regarding the latest development surrounding the receiver’s off-field situation. And the latest development on Rice confirms why the Chiefs need a veteran presence in the receiver room.

The Chiefs need to break their silence on addressing the wide receiver room

When the Chiefs failed to make the postseason for the first time in a decade this past season, a major rebuild naturally felt inevitable heading into 2026. And while the franchise has already made several notable moves, including trading Trent McDuffie and signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, general manager Brett Veach still has not fully addressed the wide receiver room.

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So far, KC’s biggest moves at receiver have been drafting Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Besides, they also re-signed Tyquan Thornton. Outside of that, the franchise still has Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy under contract. But with Rice continuing to deal with off-field complications and Worthy still expected to take another leap entering Year 3, it would not be unfair to say the Chiefs still need a proven veteran presence in that room.

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That is exactly where the rumors surrounding a potential signing of Stefon Diggs start making sense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently reported that after the New England Patriots released Diggs, the veteran receiver could still command a one-year deal worth around $10 million. And while Breer linked Diggs to the Washington Commanders, he also connected the veteran receiver to Kansas City as another possible landing spot.

With New England reportedly showing interest in A.J. Brown, a reunion between Diggs and the Patriots currently appears highly unlikely. At the same time, the 32-year-old receiver remains unsigned in mid-May despite appearing in the Super Bowl just a few months ago.

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So, considering Rice’s off-field uncertainty and the questions about his availability heading into his fourth NFL season, it would not be surprising if Kansas City eventually makes another move at wide receiver sooner rather than later. Whether that move ultimately involves Diggs, though, remains to be seen over the coming weeks.