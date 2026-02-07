Chiefs Receive Update on Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision After Disheartening News at NFL Honors

Clark Hunt has made it clear that the Kansas City Chiefs hope Travis Kelce returns for his 14th season in 2026, a sentiment echoed by Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and just about everyone else. Still, with the offseason now underway in Kansas City, there’s been no official word from the 36-year-old tight end. However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini added another layer to the conversation, noting that a return in 2026 remains very much on the table.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” Russini reported on Friday. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce found himself in similar discussions a year ago. Back then, though, the veteran tight end ultimately chose to return. This time feels different. The Chiefs are entering the offseason not after a strong postseason run, or even a solid regular season, for that matter. They finished 6–11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce, meanwhile, had a respectable year, just not the explosive one fans are used to seeing. The veteran TE wrapped up the 2025 season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and two touchdowns. As those numbers settled in, the conversation shifted to a familiar question: Does Kelce give it one more shot to end his career on a high note?

For now, that decision remains very much in progress. During the final month of the regular season, Kelce spoke with legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez about retirement. And by the sound of it, he’s still unsure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I did an interview with him on Christmas, sat down with him, spent some time with him after that on a personal level, and I really believe — he said it in the interview — he’s like, ‘I really don’t know.’ I believe him,” Gonzalez said. “Even in the interview, I was kind of like, ‘Come on, you know a little bit, you got to know something.'”

Kelce isn’t rushing anything, and that approach is easy to understand. After five months of grinding through a season that ended on a disappointing note, he’s currently spending time away from football. Still, the Chiefs expect him back for plenty of reasons. Even if he’s no longer in his prime, he remains a reliable target for Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back,” Chiefs’ owner said. “He had another great year. Maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play.”

Kelce can still play at 36; there’s no denying that. And day by day, the reports surrounding his future with the Chiefs lean more toward a return than retirement. For now, that’s the expectation. But ultimately, it all comes down to Kelce himself, who most recently appeared at NFL Honors, only to walk away with news that wasn’t exactly thrilling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce walked empty-handed from the NFL honors

At NFL Honors, Travis Kelce could be seen bouncing around San Francisco parties and congratulating the night’s winners, including MVP Matthew Stafford. Still, the 36-year-old tight end ultimately walked away empty-handed after falling short in his bid to win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL describes the honor as an award presented to a player in recognition of excellence both on and off the field. First established in 1970, the league later renamed the award after Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999. Under the process, each team nominates one player for making a significant positive impact in their community, with a single winner chosen from the 32 nominees.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Chiefs vs Chargers SEP 29 September 29, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 during the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Media Inglewood Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240929_zma_c04_566.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree301666

Winning the award also comes with up to a $250,000 donation to the player’s charity of choice, adding real weight to the honor. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs nominated Kelce. In the end, though, the award went elsewhere, with Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders taking home the recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even so, Kelce appeared to enjoy the week despite missing out on the award. And while the honors ceremony has passed, the spotlight hasn’t faded. His future remains the bigger question now. Whether he returns for another season or finally decides to hang up his cleats…we shall see in the weeks ahead.