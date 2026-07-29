“Rip Your Heart Out”: Andy Reid Reacts to Jordan Devey’s Passing; Gives Latest Update on Eric Bieniemy’s Wife

The Kansas City Chiefs have endured a difficult stretch in recent days. The organization is still mourning the loss of former offensive guard Jordan Devey, who tragically died by suicide. Then, just before training camp began, the team was hit with more concerning news after offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia, was reportedly shot at the couple’s home. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid addressed both situations, reflecting on Devey’s passing while also providing an update on Mia’s condition.

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“I know we didn’t mention Jordan Devey, who was a part of our group here for a few years,” Reid said on Wednesday. “Those things, they rip your heart out. It’s a sad deal. But listen, these things happen, and this family will adjust to it. Our prayers go out to them.”

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News of Devey’s passing came after his wife, Linsey Hodgkiss, shared a Facebook post, while mourning her late husband on the day that would have been their 15th wedding anniversary. “You were our hero, and our hearts ache in your absence,” she wrote in the post. Devey was 38 at the time of his tragic passing and shared four children with his wife.

His journey in the NFL, meanwhile, started as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2013 NFL draft. Since then, Devey made multiple stops before reaching Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Chiefs, where he played from 2016 to 2018.

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During that stretch, he appeared in 17 regular-season games, making four starts across both guard and center. Devey later had stints with the Raiders and Bills before retiring from the NFL. Earlier this month, however, the former Chiefs lineman’s death left the Kansas City community mourning.

Meanwhile, Andy Reid also gave an update on Mia Bieniemy, noting that she is making progress.

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“Update on Mia, she’s doing great,” Reid said. “She’s doing better and great from where she was. Out of the ICU unit and making progress. So, we’re happy about that, and EB is still with her, and that part’s important that’s taking place.”

Eric Bieniemy was at the Chiefs facility preparing for training camp when Mia was reportedly shot at their house, located at the 20000 block of NorthPark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia. Per Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Paul, the authorities were called to the house at 7:32 p.m. ET on this past Sunday.

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“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor later also reported that Mia was in stable condition and out of danger. For the time being, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator has stepped away from his duties at training camp to be with his family. However, with his wife’s condition continuing to improve, Bieniemy is expected to rejoin the team in the near future.