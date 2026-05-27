$70M Rich Travis Kelce Officially Buys Stake in $1.7 Billion MLB Team as Patrick Mahomes Reacts

Essentials Inside The Story The investment has personal significance for Travis Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland

The move expands Mahomes and Kelce's off-field business ventures

The latest investment has deep personal significance for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is finally completing his unfinished baseball chapter. Long before football became his professional career, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seriously considered picking baseball during his early sports journey. And while that path never fully materialized as a player, Kelce is now returning to baseball in a completely different role.

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According to ESPN, Travis Kelce has acquired a minority ownership stake in MLB’s Cleveland Guardians and is now a part of the franchise he once grew up watching, admiring, and dreaming about playing for professionally. Speaking to ESPN, the veteran tight end acknowledged the love for Cleveland while also giving a nod to the Chiefs’ ownership in his football career.

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“I have to much love for this city. I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate — they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture. Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I’m here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can.”

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Now, the 36-year-old joins his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, in another major business venture, who himself became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals back in 2020. Kelce also joins an exclusive group of active athletes holding minority ownership in MLB organizations. That list includes:

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LeBron James with the Boston Red Sox Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Brewers Cade Cunningham with the Texas Rangers Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Royals

Currently, the Guardians franchise is reportedly valued at roughly $1.7 billion after a massive rise in recent years, considering the organization was valued at around $1 billion back in 2022.

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Kelce, meanwhile, reportedly carries an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to People’s report from August 2025. But for the tight end, purchasing a stake in the Guardians clearly carried more personal significance than simply expanding his business portfolio.

The veteran tight end grew up in Cleveland watching the city’s baseball team win five straight American League Central titles. He also graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. During his high school years, Kelce developed a reputation as one of the area’s top baseball players, reportedly batting .588 with six home runs.

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“I think I had always felt most confident on the diamond,” Kelce added. “I was playing every sport growing up, but baseball was actually the only one I had early interest from scouts, so I really did think it was a viable option for me. The football thing chose me at the end of the day, and when I moved to tight end, it really took off for me.

“I mean, it’s hard to find a better feeling in sports than hitting a home run. But the best part about playing baseball growing up for me was enjoying it with the fellas and their families I played with. I was lucky enough to be on some great teams growing up on the east side of Cleveland.”

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Eventually, though, football became Kelce’s true calling. He went on to establish himself as one of the greatest tight ends of his generation. Still, throughout his NFL career, Kelce has consistently emphasized giving back to the community that shaped him.

As the news around Kelce’s latest move surfaced, the tight end also received a celebratory message from his teammate.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce’s minority ownership

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time congratulating Travis Kelce after the tight end’s latest business venture became official. While reposting a clip of Kelce playing baseball on social media, Mahomes wrote:

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“Congrats! @tkelce.”

Outside of football, Mahomes and Kelce have already built a strong business relationship together, including investments in the Alpine F1 Team and co-owning the steakhouse 1587 Prime. But Kelce’s decision to purchase a stake in the Guardians has now also created a different dynamic between the two teammates away from football, considering Mahomes joined the ownership group of the Royals back in 2020.

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Imago December 25, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES 15 and tight end TRAVIS KELCE 87 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20241225_zsp_g257_037 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Both the Royals and Guardians compete in the American League Central Division, with Cleveland historically holding the edge in the rivalry since the franchises first began facing one another. And while speaking with ESPN, Kelce joked that some “bragging rights” would definitely now exist inside the Chiefs locker room.

“We’re both as competitive as it gets, so you know there will be some bragging rights on the line when we play our division games,” Kelce said. “But I really have a lot of respect for the Royals and their organization. It was a fun time in Kansas City cheering them on for their World Series win in 2015.”

So while Kelce and Mahomes continue preparing together for the 2026 NFL season, the superstar teammates now also have another storyline attached to their partnership. Only this time, it comes with a cross-sport rivalry element mixed into it as well.