3 Underrated Draft Targets the Chiefs Can’t Afford to Miss

General Manager Brett Veach finds himself in relatively unfamiliar territory this offseason. Under his leadership, the Kansas City Chiefs are neither defending a title nor building on last season’s success. Instead, the franchise appears to be entering a retooling phase. With free agency now complete and a bunch of additions already made to the roster, the focus shifts to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

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The Chiefs currently hold nine draft picks. However, the primary attention centers on the first round, where they control the No. 9 pick and the No. 29 pick, the latter acquired from the Los Angeles Rams following the trade involving Trent McDuffie. While Veach is expected to secure a high-impact player at No. 9, the more nuanced evaluation lies in identifying the top 3 targets that he should prioritize across the board, particularly with the No. 29 selection.

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Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF Knights

Malachi Lawrence enters the 2026 draft as one of the more productive pass rushers in the FBS, particularly after elevating his stock at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. For context, his collegiate start at UCF Knights football was limited, appearing in two games with just two tackles and 0.5 sacks.

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He made a measurable jump as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, posting 27 tackles and 7.5 sacks across 13 games, followed by 15 tackles and 5 sacks in 2024 as a junior. In 2025, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors with 7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 28 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 pass breakups.

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From a surface-level perspective, the production may not appear elite. However, underlying metrics provide stronger context. His 40 pressures and 19 percent win rate significantly improved his evaluation. Prior to the combine, he was projected as a mid-tier prospect. But his testing numbers, including a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and a 1.59-second 10-yard split, shifted that perception.

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Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

The Chiefs could reasonably consider Lawrence at No. 29, particularly given their need for a more dynamic pass rusher. The current roster lacks consistent explosiveness, refined pass-rush moves, and situational efficiency.

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The Chiefs struggled to convert pressure into production in 2025. They finished with 35 sacks, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. While they generated pressure on 51 percent of third downs requiring seven or more yards, they recorded sacks on only 6 percent of third-and-long pass attempts, ranking 29th in that category.

Structurally, adding an edge rusher with Lawrence’s profile aligns with a clear need. His blend of athletic testing and pass-rush efficiency makes him a viable option for Kansas City to evaluate at that stage of the draft.

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Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington Huskies

For months, mock drafts have consistently highlighted Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon as the top prospects in a wide receiver-heavy class. However, Denzel Boston stands out as a viable target the Chiefs should evaluate. Especially given the uncertainty surrounding their receiver room.

Boston spent his first two seasons operating behind Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja’Lynn Polk, all of whom have since transitioned to the NFL. That shift created a starting opportunity in 2024, followed by a productive 2025 season. He recorded 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns before declaring for the draft in 2025.

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Beyond raw production, his evaluation is strengthened by situational efficiency. Boston consistently wins at the catch point and demonstrates reliable hands. In 2025, he posted a 76.9 percent contested catch rate while recording just two drops, translating to a 3.1 percent drop rate.

From a roster perspective, Kansas City’s need at the position remains evident. The team dealt with instability last season, including Rashee Rice’s suspension and an inconsistent, injury-affected year from Xavier Worthy.

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Structurally, adding another receiver remains a logical priority for Brett Veach. While higher-profile prospects are expected to draw early attention, Boston presents a data-backed alternative whose skill set aligns with Kansas City’s current needs, making him a name to monitor closely.

Treydan Stukes, defensive back, Arizona Wildcats

Last season, the Chiefs allowed 205 passing yards per game, along with 18 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The output was not elite, but it remained structurally stable. However, the defense also allowed 3.7 yards of separation per target and recorded only 14 takeaways.

Part of that regression can be tied to Steve Spagnuolo’s blitz-heavy scheme, which inherently increases exposure in coverage. Within that framework, adding a defensive back through the draft becomes a logical adjustment. One prospect that fits this context is Treydan Stukes from the Arizona Wildcats.

Stukes enters the draft with an experienced profile, despite missing most of the 2024 season due to an ACL injury. He brings six years of collegiate experience along with a team captain designation.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Valero Alamo Bowl Arizona vs Oklahoma DEC 28 December 28, 2023: Arizona Wildcats cornerback Treydan Stukes 2 attempts to intercept a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq 3 during the Valero Alamo Bowl NCAA football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners in San Antonio, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231228_zma_c04_167.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree215534

From a traits standpoint, his combine evaluation highlights well-timed transitions against vertical routes and the speed required to stay in phase or recover when needed. His ball-tracking, catch timing, and acceleration out of directional changes further strengthen his projection.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the Chiefs remain a focal point given their nine selections. Whether Brett Veach effectively addresses these roster gaps will unfold over draft weekend. Until then, attention shifts toward April 23.