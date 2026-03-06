Chiefs to Make a Play for Kenneth Walker Along With a Travis Kelce Replacement in 2026 NFL Draft – Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have several needs to address on their roster this offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, the running back stands out as a major one. And while they do hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, chances are Brett Veach and Kansas City may not wait that long. In fact, the team is expected to pursue a top free-agent running back this month. And the NFL insider Albert Breer predicted that Kenneth Walker III would be a leading target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Running back is a big one to keep an eye on,” Breer said. “I expect that they’ll at least make a run at Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and add a veteran position in any case, given that they can’t necessarily count on Jeremiyah Love being there at No. 9. There’s not a ton of depth at the position in the draft (outside of Love’s teammate Jadarian Price) beyond him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City’s need at running back heading into the 2026 season is fairly clear when you look at the numbers. The Chiefs finished the 2025 season with 1,812 rushing yards on 430 attempts, averaging just 106.6 rushing yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

And their top two backs, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, didn’t exactly deliver standout seasons. Hunt ended the year with 611 rushing yards on 163 carries and eight touchdowns. Pacheco, meanwhile, finished with 462 yards on 118 carries and just one touchdown.

The modest production meant that quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again had to shoulder much of the offensive load, both through the air and on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the situation is shifting again. Both Hunt and Pacheco are heading into free agency, leaving Kansas City with an even bigger question mark in the backfield. That’s where Walker enters the picture.

Walker is set to hit the free-agent market after a remarkable run with the Seattle Seahawks, where he capped the season by earning Super Bowl MVP honors. During the 2025 regular season, the running back rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 31 receptions for 282 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He elevated that production even further in the postseason, averaging 104 rushing yards per game and scoring four total touchdowns during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run.

Seattle had the option to place the franchise tag on its Super Bowl MVP but ultimately chose not to. That decision has now made Walker one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market, and a potential target for Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which naturally leads to the next question: how much would it cost the Chiefs to land him?

Kansas City initially entered the offseason more than $57 million over the salary cap. But after a series of roster moves and the restructuring of Mahomes’ contract, the team has created much-needed flexibility. One of the biggest moves came when the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie, a deal that cleared roughly $14 million in cap space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Breer believes that number could line up closely with what Walker might command on the open market.

“Trent McDuffie clears just under 14 million dollars in cap space for the Chiefs, that’s about what I think Kenneth Walker is going to cost,” Breer said. “I just think the that Chiefs are one to watch.”

Of course, Walker isn’t the only option Kansas City could consider. If that pursuit doesn’t materialize, the Chiefs might also explore a move for Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ADVERTISEMENT

What seems less likely, however, is the Chiefs waiting until the draft to solve their backfield situation. At least for now, the expectation is that Kansas City will try to address the running back position in free agency before using the draft to add additional offensive talent.

If KC signs Kenneth Walker, the team could draft a TE at No. 9

The Chiefs haven’t exactly struggled for talent at the tight end position. In fact, they haven’t had to worry much about it since Travis Kelce emerged as one of the league’s best at the position. The reality, though, is that the franchise knows there will eventually come a time when it has to operate without Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while reports suggest the veteran tight end could return for the 2026 season, Kansas City is still expected to keep an eye on potential successors. According to Albert Breer, one name that could come into play is Kenyon Sadiq.

“If the Chiefs wind up with Walker, then that would free them up to take a receiver (Carnell Tate?), edge rusher (Rueben Bain Jr.?) or corner (Mansoor Delane) at No. 9. Or, maybe they even think about a Travis Kelce successor in Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq,” Breer said.

If Kansas City manages to land Kenneth Walker III in free agency, the team could shift its focus to other long-term needs, including tight end.

Imago November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

Sadiq declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after a productive 2025 season with the Oregon Ducks football. In 14 appearances, the tight end recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that helped him emerge as one of the more intriguing prospects at the position.

And if Kansas City were to select him in April, the move could serve two purposes. Not only would the Chiefs add a promising young tight end, but they could also allow Sadiq to learn directly from Kelce, assuming the veteran returns for the 2026 season.

For now, though, Kelce hasn’t made an official announcement about his future. What he has said previously is that he intends to inform the Chiefs about his decision before free agency begins. With free agency now less than a week away, that announcement may not be far off.