Tony Romo Says Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Trust Teammates as Chiefs QB Visibly Ignores Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually won in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts, thanks to Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal. But the fourth quarter offered its own storyline. With just over 10 minutes left, Patrick Mahomes had a moment that grabbed everyone’s attention. On a key snap, he looked off Travis Kelce right as the tight end broke open, and Tony Romo, calling the game from the booth, didn’t hesitate to point it out.

“He wanted to throw that ball to Kelce,” he said during the replay as Mahomes eventually decided to throw the ball to Hollywood Brown. “And I think he had Kelce on the deep cross because he has been there a couple of times today. He is gonna go all the way across the field.

“Mahomes needs to be more patient with his progression… He wants to not be wrong.”

The message was obvious: Romo was highlighting Mahomes’ tendency to rush through reads when the pressure tightens. And given the Chiefs were down 20–9 at the time, the urgency in the quarterback’s decision-making made sense. Still, it came at the cost of overlooking one of his most reliable options.

“I’ll be honest, Mahomes is literally deciding, I’m gonna go do this,” Romo said after a couple of more plays as the QB ran again. “The season’s on the line, I’m gonna make it like a playoff game. I don’t trust you necessarily outside the wind. I’m doing this.”

Kelce, meanwhile, finished with just 4 catches for 6 targets for 43 yards and no touchdowns. But the sequence didn’t end there. On the very next snap, the same pattern surfaced again, reinforcing Romo’s point. Mahomes kept the ball himself, taking off on a run rather than trusting the structure of the play.

Romo has long been high on Mahomes and the Chiefs, and that hasn’t changed. But with Kansas City in unfamiliar territory (sitting outside the playoff picture as December approaches), the urgency around this matchup was different. And that’s precisely why Romo emphasized that Mahomes was taking matters into his own hands.

That naturally led to another question: did this mindset impact the receiving game? Not really. The receivers held up their end. Rashee Rice was electric, catching 8 passes for 141 yards on 12 targets, while Xavier Worthy chipped in 4 catches for 59 yards, giving Kansas City steady production.

Still, the theme Romo kept circling back to was Mahomes’ urgency. How quickly he moved off reads when the pressure rose. And in a game the Chiefs desperately needed, that tendency became impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, Kelce missed an opportunity to haul in his 85th career regular-season touchdown despite finding the end zone in the first quarter.

The officials wiped off Travis Kelce’s touchdown

Travis Kelce entered the Week 12 matchup against the Colts fresh off setting the franchise record for most regular-season touchdowns at 84. And he had a real shot at adding his 85th TD on Sunday. But when the moment came, it wasn’t counted. The NFL officials wiped the score off the board, taking the touchdown away almost as quickly as it happened.

It all unfolded late in the first quarter, when Kelce lined up in shotgun, took the direct snap, powered straight up the middle, and broke the plane. The fans erupted with cheers, considering Kansas City was down 7–0, and this looked like the perfect chance to tie the game before the quarter ended. But the touchdown didn’t stand for long.

Officials flagged offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor for a facemask, hit Kansas City with a 15-yard personal foul, and wiped the score off the board. But it turned out that Taylor never grabbed onto the facemask. Yet, the refs threw the flag after Kelce ran to the end zone.

The Chiefs had to settle for a field goal, and the Colts carried a 7–3 lead into the second quarter. While plenty questioned head coach Andy Reid for not reviewing the play, that decision ultimately didn’t change the outcome of the game for the Chiefs. They won 23-20.