Top 3 Free Agents Andy Reid Can Target if Travis Kelce Decides to Move On From Chiefs

There was a time when Travis Kelce made it clear he wouldn’t leave the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If retirement were on the table, he’d inform the organization before the draft and free agency so they could plan the roster accordingly. Now, here we are. The tight end is a free agent, free agency is less than a month away, and that clarity hasn’t arrived yet.

Kelce still hasn’t made anything official. But from Andy Reid’s standpoint, this isn’t about waiting around. It’s about preparing for what feels inevitable in the near future: finding the next answer at tight end if Kelce retires in 2026. With that in mind, it’s worth breaking down three free agents the Chiefs could realistically explore this March. And right at the top of that list is Kyle Pitts.

Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons’ tight end has already been loosely tied to Kansas City heading into 2025. At the time, nothing materialized. The former No. 4 overall pick stayed put in Atlanta. This time, though, it’s different. He’s set to hit free agency next month. And even with the Chiefs sitting roughly $58 million over the cap, there’s at least a theoretical path to making a move for Pitts as a long-term successor to Kelce.

After a couple of underwhelming seasons by expectation, Pitts is coming off one of the more productive years of his career: 88 receptions, 928 yards, and five touchdowns, along with an All-Pro nod. That shifts the conversation. Atlanta does have the franchise tag available, which would cost around $16 million, per Spotrac, if they choose to retain the 25-year-old that way.

But if the Falcons decide against committing at that number, that’s where Kansas City enters the picture. Spotrac currently projects Pitts to sign a four-year, $43.3 million deal with an average annual value of $10.8 million. For a player still in his mid-20s, with proven upside, that’s a number the Chiefs would at least have to examine seriously.

2. David Njoku

“Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything,” David Njoku bid farewell to the Cleveland Browns after spending the first nine seasons of his career.

Njoku had signed a four-year, $54.75 million extension back in 2022, and with that deal now expiring, this offseason marks a turning point. Instead of pushing for another extension in Cleveland, the 29-year-old appears ready for a reset in 2026. For a Chiefs team quietly preparing for life after Kelce, that naturally puts him in the conversation.

The timing, though, is interesting. After a couple of notable seasons that reestablished his value, Njoku heads into free agency coming off a down year: 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. Still, the athletic profile and experience remain. If Kansas City decides to explore the option, Spotrac projects Njoku to land a two-year, $20 million deal with a tight end-needy team this offseason.

3. Isiah Likely

Just a few months ago, the Baltimore Ravens doubled down at tight end, extending Mark Andrews on a three-year, $39.3 million deal. That signals commitment to the position. But it also raises a fair question about Isiah Likely’s long-term outlook in Baltimore heading into 2026. A former fourth-round pick, Likely is coming off the quietest season of his career.

After offseason surgery forced him to miss the first three games, he never quite found a consistent rhythm. He wrapped up the year with 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown. If he hits the open market, there won’t be a shortage of interest. And for Andy Reid, adding a younger tight end with upside to the roster would make strategic sense.

Spotrac currently projects Likely’s next deal at around $9.1 million per year. That’s a manageable number in theory. The larger issue, however, is Kansas City’s cap sheet. The Chiefs remain significantly over the cap, which places real financial constraints on any aggressive move, no matter how appealing the fit might look on paper.

How Andy Reid’s Chiefs will find cap space heading into free agency

That’s the real dilemma for the Chiefs, and it goes beyond simply reshaping the roster for 2026. In late January, the NFL informed teams that the 2026 salary cap would land somewhere between $301.2 million and $305.7 million. For Kansas City, every extra dollar matters. They’re currently about $58 million over the projected limit with 54 players already under contract for 2026.

If they’re serious about making meaningful additions in March, they must be cap-compliant when the new league year opens on March 11. That means tough decisions are unavoidable. One straightforward route? Veteran cuts. And one name firmly in that discussion is Jawaan Taylor.

Taylor has been serviceable, but the four-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2023 hasn’t delivered clean value. Durability has been an issue, and the penalty concerns haven’t helped the optics. Releasing him would leave roughly $7.4 million in dead money, but it would also free up around $20 million in cap space, a meaningful swing given their current position.

Beyond cuts, restructures feel inevitable. Two contracts, in particular, dominate the cap sheet: Patrick Mahomes at $78.2 million and Chris Jones at $44.9 million. Mahomes is widely expected to restructure again, as he has in previous cycles. If adjusted, the Chiefs could generate approximately $44.4 million in additional flexibility.

Jones’ situation, meanwhile, is less certain but still not out of the picture, considering it could clear around $22.5 million in cap space. So that’s the balancing act. On one side: identifying a legitimate successor to Travis Kelce. On the other: maneuvering the cap sheet enough to make it possible, all before the new league year officially begins.