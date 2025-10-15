Travis Kelce Announces Health Update as Brother Jason & Patrick Mahomes Are in Agreement About Chiefs TE

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in style from their Week 5 loss, steamrolling the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. For Travis Kelce, it was a much-needed, feel-good win. But let’s just say the spotlight wasn’t only on his stat line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The veteran tight end had fans holding their breath after pulling off an unintentional headstand while catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes. He landed awkwardly on his head, sparking instant concern about his health. Fast forward to now, and Kelce himself has cleared the air on how he’s feeling.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis’ brother and the Philadelphia Eagles‘ legend, Jason Kelce, asked him how his head is feeling. Travis, in his response, addressed the whole play where he caught the pass, flipped upside down, and ended up falling on his head.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He caught me on,” Travis said, addressing the Lions’ defender. “Travis: He caught me on. He caught me with a Charley or some thigh. I got a charley horse more than I got anything going on with my neck.”

It all unfolded in the second quarter when Kelce hauled in a pass and tried to leap over a Lions defender for the score. Instead, things took a rough turn with the flip. But the silver lining? Kelce landed just short of the goal line. And the Chiefs punched it in for a touchdown on the very next play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Bowl-AFC Practice, Feb 3, 2022 Las Vegas, NV, USA Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 03.02.2022 13:12:14, 17613214, NPStrans, Travis Kelce, NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, AFC, Pro Bowl PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 17613214

The Chiefs later shared a slow-motion clip of Travis landing on his head on their Instagram handle. “Had to slow this one down for y’all,” the caption read. And you could bet Mahomes didn’t shy away from teasing his tight end.

AD

The quarterback re-shared the clip in his IG story and made fun of Travis. “You good? @killatrav,” Mahomes wrote with a few laughing emojis. Kelce might’ve had a solid game against the Lions. But let’s just say the tight end’s now got a different challenge on his hands. He’s now dealing with all the teasing from his QB, and of course, from his brother, too.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jason Kelce joins Patrick Mahomes in trolling Travis Kelce

The Chiefs played a great game against the Lions, and so did Travis Kelce. The tight end led the Chiefs’ passing game, as he caught six receptions for 78 yards. But one of Kelce’s standout moments came on his first catch of the night when he got mobbed by a bunch of Lions defenders, only to be pushed forward by his big offensive linemen, who helped drive the pile at the end of the play.

And let’s just say his brother loved that moment. “Take a look at this photo where you’re being helped up by like five different Detroit Lions,” Jason said on the podcast while showing an image of his brother being wrapped up by the Lions’ defenders. In his response, Travis explained what was actually going on through his mind at that time.

“You know what this is, this was the first catch of the game,” Travis said. “I get hit by one guy, and I kind of slide off of him. And now I’m just like, I’m getting pinballed, but I’m keeping the feet moving, and then I get held up. And then once I get held up, the stampede is coming. I think I locked eyes with Trey Smith about to come in and clean the pile, and I was just like ‘hit me, m———–!'”

Long story short: Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Lions was many things. It was full of chaos, drama, a brief scuffle after the game, and a couple of insane moments involving Travis. As things stand, the TE has 28 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns this season so far.