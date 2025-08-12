Travis Kelce Finally Unlocks Browns Trauma As Chiefs TE Reveals Tearful Confrontation

The NFL’s full of “what if” rabbit holes. Like, what if Cleveland had grabbed Tom Brady in 2000 instead of letting him slip to the Patriots—maybe the Dawg Pound would’ve been parading Lombardis instead of heartbreak. Or imagine the 49ers actually taking hometown kid Aaron Rodgers in 2005—no Alex Smith era, no years of wondering. And then there’s the Browns‘ draft drama this year—if they hadn’t swapped picks with Jacksonville, Travis Hunter could’ve been in Cleveland beside Shedeur Sanders.

It’s funny how a single decision changes everything, which kind of makes you think… what if Travis Kelce’s story had gone down a different road rather than in Kansas City? Well, as it turned out, the 35-year-old tight end initially wanted to play for the Browns, and he literally cried to play for the Cleveland team. “That was the original dream,” he revealed back in 2023.

“When they brought the team back, I remember, I think I cried, in coach Chudzinski’s like face when I was getting drafted to like ‘Please let me play for Cleveland.’ It was like one of my dreams to play for the Browns.” Fast forward to now, and we’ve the insight that confirms Kelce indeed cried in the then-Browns’ HC, Chudzinski’s office, when he was just 23 years old.

On August 12, Sean Manning of GQ Sports revealed that the Chiefs‘ tight end is famously bad at hiding his emotions. One of the infamous stories that Kelce told him was during his draft year when he wanted the Browns to pick him. “I cried in Chud’s (Chudzinski) office and said, ‘I will f**king die for this city!’” Kelce told Manning.“I literally was in tears. I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would f**king do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.’ He looked at me like I was insane. I don’t think he’d ever had somebody just pour out their emotions.”

Travie Kelce and the Browns… well, these two go side-by-side. Back in the day, Travis and his big brother, Jason, would dress up like the Browns’ legend, Bernie Kosar, for Halloween. To spice it up, they released a podcast a couple of years back and named it “New Heights” after Cleveland Heights. Safe to say, their old school’s got a little something to do with the podcast blowing up. And the logic tracks.

Growing up in Westlake, Ohio, the Kelce brothers completed their High school and collegiate careers at Cleveland Heights and the University of Cincinnati, respectively. Travis and Jason grew up all-in on the Browns, riding with Coach Chudzinski from day one. So, honestly, it’s no shocker that Cleveland was the first team he had his heart set on when the NFL came calling. But the NFL Gods had other plans for the brothers.

While Jason wrapped up his Hall of Fame career with the Eagles, Travis is now approaching the twilight of his career as the Chiefs’ tight end. But when the Kelces look back on their story, you just know there’s always going to be a chapter with the Browns’ name on it. Just ask their mom, Donna Kelce.

Travis Kelce was crushed when the Browns didn’t pick him

A career spanning over a decade, Travis Kelce has put up Hall of Fame-calibre numbers for the Chiefs. We’re talking about three Super Bowl rings, ten Pro Bowl honors, over 1,000 receptions for over 12K yards, you name it. A year or two from now, when Kelce hangs up his cleats, he’ll surely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. All while playing for the Chiefs and yes, not the Browns, which actually was his initial choice.

A few years back, chatting with Jay Crawford, Donna Kelce spilled that her son was absolutely crushed when the Browns passed on him in the 2013 NFL draft. “The Browns have to want them first,” she said. “Travis was out there and they didn’t pick him and he was crushed. He always wanted to play there. But it just didn’t happen. It is what it is.” Well, Cleveland missed out, but Kansas City didn’t. The Chiefs picked him in the third round of the draft with the 63rd overall pick, and the rest is history.

Fast forward to now, and the 35-year-old tight end is returning for his 13th season in the NFL. Some might argue that it’s going to be his last season, and they’re not wrong. Ever since the tough Super Bowl loss this year, Kelce has mentioned that he has a bad taste entering the 2025 season. If the Chiefs manage to lift the Lombardi in February next year, expect Travis Kelce to hang up his cleats. If not? Well, that remains to be seen.