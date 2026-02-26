Travis Kelce in Running to Replace Kirk Herbstreit for TNF as Chiefs Announce Retirement Update—Report

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 catches a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512140134

Travis Kelce is widely expected to return for at least one more season after 2025, even though the 36-year-old tight end hasn’t made anything official. Still, discussing his post-retirement plans isn’t premature, at least not in the eyes of The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. Marchand believes Kelce would prefer to become a color commentator once he steps away from football and could eventually land at Prime Video on “Thursday Night Football.”

“Travis Kelce appears as if he will try to play another season before potentially trying broadcasting, where he would like to call games, but probably could pick up at least $15 million per year as a studio presence,” Marchand wrote. “…If Prime Video moves on from (Kirk) Herbstreit, it could look at the well-respected Greg Olsen of Fox and Watt, but the wild cards are Kelce and (Sean) McVay.”

That projection isn’t random. Marchand has pointed out that the NFL television landscape could be heading toward another major shake-up, similar to the 2022 media frenzy.

That year, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN in a five-year, $165 million deal. Tom Brady signed a massive $375 million contract with FOX. CBS already secured Tony Romo at $180 million. And Al Michaels moved to Amazon to headline the TNF.

Now, another potential wave is forming. Michaels, 81, could retire soon. Herbstreit’s Prime Video contract runs through the 2026 season. Buck and Aikman’s ESPN deals expire after the 2027 season, which culminates with ESPN’s Super Bowl next February.

Meanwhile, streaming platforms like Amazon, YouTube, and Netflix may soon require their own full-time broadcast crews as the league expands its media footprint.

That’s where Kelce becomes relevant.

The current expectation is that he will play the 2026 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. But there’s far less certainty beyond that. Marchand believes Kelce would prefer a booth role, calling games rather than sitting in a studio, and Prime Video stands out as a logical destination.

But why Prime? The platform currently features Michaels on play-by-play and Herbstreit as an analyst for Thursday Night Football. Herbstreit’s deal ends after 2026, and Michaels is nearing the end of his legendary run. If Amazon resets its booth in 2027, that could open the door for Kelce, per Marchand.

And if he does enter broadcasting, he would join his brother, Jason Kelce, who transitioned to ESPN after retiring. None of this is official. Marchand also mentioned Greg Olsen, J.J. Watt (both experienced in broadcasting), and Sean McVay as potential candidates, and many observers would argue Olsen remains the most polished booth analyst among them. Still, Kelce’s media profile is significant.

Between the “New Heights” podcast and his broader pop-culture presence, amplified by his relationship with Taylor Swift, he brings reach that networks value.

Ultimately, though, everything hinges on Kelce’s football timeline. If he plays in 2026, the earliest realistic broadcasting move would follow that season. Until then, the speculation remains exactly that.

The Chiefs have taken a different approach for Travis Kelce

It’s been nearly two months since the Chiefs closed out the 2025 season and Travis Kelce last took the field. Yet the franchise is still waiting on a definitive answer from its longtime tight end: Will he return for 2026 or walk away? Either way, the Chiefs have to prepare for life after Kelce. And general manager Brett Veach made it clear the organization is planning for both outcomes.

“We’ve taken a different approach with Travis. We’ve kind of prepared for either scenario,” Veach said. “Coach had mentioned on Friday that he’s had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, [assistant general manager] Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there.

“I’m sure we’re going to see him here, just like we will all the other players’ agents, and we’ll continue that dialogue. Travis is the best. He’s an icon. Hopefully, he comes back, and we’ll just kind of let that process play out.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022 Rams Vs Chiefs NOV 27 NOV 27, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 makes a move after a reception at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri. Jon Robichaud/CSM. Kansas City Missouri United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20220830_zaf_c04_095.jpg JonxRobichaudx csmphotothree011036

Veach, head coach Andy Reid, and virtually everyone inside the building would welcome Kelce back. But if he does return, the next question becomes practical: what would that return look like? Kelce is set to hit free agency, which means he would need a new contract to suit up in 2026.

The Chiefs created some financial flexibility after restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract and releasing Mike Danna, easing a cap situation that once had them more than $57 million over. Still, projections suggest a one-year deal for Kelce would likely cost in the $12–15 million range.

Whether that ultimately happens remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is that Veach and the Chiefs are prepared to offer a one-year deal if Kelce decides he has one more season left.