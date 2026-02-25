Travis Kelce & More Bid Farewell as Mike Danna Issues Statement After Chiefs Release

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

When you’re staring at more than $57 million over the cap with a new league year breathing down your neck, cuts aren’t a possibility. They’re math. The Kansas City Chiefs held off at first. Then they restructured Patrick Mahomes’ deal, freeing up $43.65 million and buying themselves some oxygen. But the trimming wasn’t done. Now, veteran defensive end Mike Danna is out in Kansas City. And with that move, he’s officially said goodbye to the Chiefs Kingdom.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To the greatest fans in the world, the incredible city of Kansas City, and the entire Chiefs organization,” Danna shared on Instagram, “today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. After six incredible years wearing #51, it’s time to say goodbye to the only NFL home I’ve ever known.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Danna had been with the franchise since the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But with the team required to be cap compliant before March 11, the 2025 season ultimately became his last in Kansas City.

Financially, the move makes sense. The Chiefs saved nearly $9 million for the 2026 season, according to the Roster Management System, as the DE was going to cost the team a little over $11 million in cap space. The cut trimmed the Chiefs’ cap deficit to roughly $6.5 million. And if history tells us anything, this likely won’t be the final move.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the field, Danna gave them steady production. The 28-year-old appeared in 87 regular-season games over six seasons, totaling 21.5 sacks, 194 tackles (25 for loss), six forced fumbles, and one interception. In seven playoff games, he added two sacks and a forced fumble. And as he walked away, he made sure to acknowledge the people who helped him grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“To Coach Reid, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach and his staff, the coaching staff, trainers, equipment guys, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for believing in a fifth-round pick and giving me the chance to contribute to something special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MD (@mikedanna4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

His peak aligned with Kansas City’s peak. During the back-to-back Super Bowl runs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Danna delivered two of his best years. In 2022, he posted a then-career-high 5.0 sacks in just 13 games without a single start. The next year, he started all 16 regular-season games and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

That momentum, though, didn’t carry into the final stretch. In 2025, Danna had his least productive season with the Chiefs, with one sack, one interception, and 25 tackles. Still, when he reflects on his time in Kansas City, the championships stand above everything else.

“Hoisting those Lombardi trophies alongside my brothers, celebrating with this city, and bringing two rings back to Kansas City are memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Danna added. “Chiefs Kingdom, thank you from the bottom of my heart. The memories, the rings, the bonds, they last forever. I’m excited for the next opportunities ahead and ready to get to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Danna joins the free agency market, another name shaped by Kansas City’s championship window. He’s expected to draw interest for the 2026 season, and this offseason will determine where he lands next.

For now, as he closed one chapter, the replies under his farewell message made one thing clear: the appreciation runs both ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce joins his mates to appreciate Mike Danna

As soon as Mike Danna bid farewell to the Chiefs, his teammates’ reaction was inevitable. Travis Kelce kept it short and pointed: “The realest!!” Two words, but it says plenty. In a locker room built on accountability, that label doesn’t get thrown around lightly. It’s less about stats and more about presence.

Then came the respect from younger voices. Jaden Hicks wrote, “Preciate you vet!!” A nod to Danna’s role beyond the box score. That’s how defensive rooms function. Veterans set the tempo in meetings, in film sessions, in practice. You don’t last six years in Kansas City without earning that kind of quiet credibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 22, 2023 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna 51 and defensive end Charles Omenihu 90 during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20231022_tbs_sm8_102

From the championship core, Trent McDuffie added, “2x champ 🔥💯.” Simple reminder. Danna wasn’t just around for the run. He contributed to it. Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster chimed in with “Yessirksi,” the kind of inside-language affirmation that only teammates truly decode. It’s casual. But it’s approval.

And then Leo Chenel dropped, “Dannimal 🙏🏼.” A nickname. A stamp of identity. That’s what lingers, not just production, but personality. The comment section read less like goodbye and more like acknowledgment. That’s the thing about championship windows. Players move on. Respect doesn’t.