Travis Kelce Shares True Feelings on Eric Bieniemy’s Return Amid Chiefs TE’s Retirement Update

With Matt Nagy departing after his contract expired following a disappointing 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again in the market for an offensive coordinator. And for several reasons, one familiar name has quickly moved to the top of the list: Eric Bieniemy. Once reports surfaced that Kansas City was eyeing a reunion, Travis Kelce didn’t hesitate to share exactly how he feels about the possibility.

“I think it’s a marriage that’s going to pick up right where it left off, EB (Eric Bieniemy), and who he is as a coach,” Kelce said in a conversation with Jason Kelce on their New Heights Podcast. “You can see a kind of his personality, what he brings to the table in that Chicago team…can see those running backs over Chicago, and their body of work was definitely an Eric B. enemy style of football. I can’t wait to see him back in the building.”

Kelce’s praise isn’t coming out of nowhere. He spent the bulk of his NFL career with Bieniemy as a central figure on Andy Reid’s staff. Bieniemy, now 56, was with the Chiefs for a decade. He first served as the running backs coach from 2013 to 2017, then as offensive coordinator starting in 2018, the same year Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes. And during his tenure as the OC, the results spoke for themselves.

Kansas City finished no lower than sixth in scoring during Bieniemy’s five seasons as the OC, won two Super Bowls, and made another appearance. Kelce earned a Pro Bowl nod every year during that stretch, along with three first-team All-Pro selections. Mahomes, meanwhile, collected a couple of MVP honors along the way.

Now, with Nagy out, the path to a reunion looks increasingly real. On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs are planning to bring Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator. Less than 24 hours later, Kansas City formally requested permission from the Chicago Bears to interview him, reportedly the only request the team made once Reid was cleared to meet candidates in person.

For a Chiefs offense coming off its toughest season in nearly a decade, familiarity suddenly feels like a feature, not a flaw. The reports are there. The interview request is there. And the fit is already proven. It just needs to become official. And if it does, Kelce is clearly on board.

“He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo,” the tight end added.

Meanwhile, the reports suggest that if that reunion becomes official, it might also influence Kelce’s retirement decision.

Travis Kelce’s retirement decision might depend on Eric Bieniemy’s return

Somehow, Travis Kelce ends up in retirement conversations after just about every NFL season. It happened following the 2024 campaign, and now, once again, after 2025. There’s still no official word from the veteran tight end, but this week added another layer to his retirement decision.

“Sources: There’s strong player support inside the #Chiefs building for the return of Eric Bieniemy, per me and @ChiefsTalk_,”the report was posted on the Arrowhead Corner’s ‘X’ account. “It’s seen as a significant factor that could play a role in Travis Kelce’s decision on whether to return.”

That report helps explain why Kelce has been so vocal about wanting Eric Bieniemy back in Kansas City and why he’s spoken so highly of his former offensive coordinator. Familiarity matters here, and Kelce has made it clear where he stands. As things stand, Kelce’s contract with the Chiefs expired after the disappointing 2025 season.

If he decides to return, it won’t be automatic. Kansas City would need to bring him back on a new deal. Nothing is official yet, but a one-year contract feels like the most realistic path forward.

“Convince tight end Travis Kelce to return,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor said. “The odds might not be in the Chiefs’ favor, but he is still productive and someone Patrick Mahomes trusts over any other pass catcher. A reasonable one-year contract could lead to Kelce returning to the roster for Mahomes’ return following his recovery from a left knee injury.”

If Kelce does come back, it would immediately stabilize the passing game for Mahomes, who’s working his way back from a season-ending injury. And now, two key decisions sit in front of Kansas City: Decide whether to bring Eric as the OC and whether to bring Kelce back for at least one more season.