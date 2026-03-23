Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Honeymoon Plans Leaked as Chiefs TE Looks to Take Action After Privacy Breach

Last year was a big one for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. For starters, the couple announced their engagement. Then, Swift developed a clear love for the Italian coast. Around the same year, Kelce found out his family has Croatian roots on his mom Donna’s side. Now, with the engagement in place, the expectation is that the two will get married this summer.

And once that happens, Italy and Croatia are both likely to be part of their honeymoon plans. For a broader context, The U.S. Sun recently reported that Kelce and Swift are planning a three-week world tour for their honeymoon, covering the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” an insider told The U.S. Sun. “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the couple has not revealed a wedding date yet, the conversation has already shifted to the honeymoon. According to the report, the trip is expected to begin in the Bahamas, a place they enjoy and where they can stay away from the spotlight before Kelce begins preparation for the 2026 season.

From there, the couple is expected to head to Europe, with multiple stops that carry personal meaning. One of the first includes time along the Italian coast and at Lake Como. It’s a region Swift grew particularly fond of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The itinerary then reportedly moves to Paris, followed by the French Riviera, and eventually Croatia. That stop carries a personal layer for Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, learned about their Croatian roots through their mother’s side, with family ties tracing back through her grandmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago US-NEWS-SUPERBOWL-SWIFT-KC Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 and Taylor Swift walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 134471552W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive950162

So once they are married, Croatia becomes more than just another destination. It is expected to be part of a deeper connection, with both looking forward to exploring the countryside and reconnecting with that heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taylor already loves that part of the world, having visited before, and Travis is excited to take her there as part of this journey,” the same source told The U.S. Sun.

After Europe, the plan reportedly shifts again. The couple is expected to make a stop at a private island in Greece before heading east to Singapore and then Australia. And before wrapping things up, and Kelce returns to the Chiefs for the 2026 season, they are also expected to visit the Fiji Islands, with Hawaii serving as the final stop of the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work,” the insider added. “They are really looking forward to it.”

In short, the couple is expected to spend close to a month together before Kelce turns his focus back to what could be his final NFL season. The only complication is that, amid all the wedding planning, details have already started leaking. And with that happening, Kelce is now expected to take action against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce is looking to uncover the truth behind the leaks

We all know that Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, are set to tie the knot soon. What we did not know was the date. That still has not been revealed. But the current expectation is that the two plan to get married before Kelce returns for the 2026 season.

As that started to circulate, reports suggested the wedding leaks left Swift feeling “rattled.” And that has now shifted the focus to something else. Kelce is trying to figure out who exactly is behind those leaks.

“In this case, there’s some chatter that the leaks are coming from someone in Travis’ camp, so now he’s on a mission to figure out who’s blabbing, which isn’t exactly his favorite thing to be having to do,” an insider told HeatWorld on March 20. “But he is taking it seriously; anything that upsets Taylor, upsets him. At the same time, he’s also trying to get her to relax about all of this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not surprising, given how high-profile they are, that their wedding would draw attention. Still, the intention from both sides has been to keep things private and away from constant media coverage.

The leaks, though, seem to have disrupted that, creating unnecessary stress and distraction. That is why Kelce is now reportedly looking to act on it.

“She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private. So the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her. To the point where she’s even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While nothing is official, some speculation has even pointed toward ESPN’s Chiefs insider, Nate Taylor. Certain reports claim he shared that Kelce and Swift are aiming to get married before training camp. Whether Kelce actually takes action against whoever leaked the details is still unclear.

What does seem clearer, based on the timeline, is a possible June wedding. Especially with the Chiefs set to begin training camp on July 22, and the couple planning a three-week honeymoon.