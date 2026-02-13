Unforeseen Disruption Forces Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce’s Business Partnership to Shut Down on Thursday

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s business venture, the steakhouse 1587 Prime, operates with different hours throughout the week, opening at 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and running extended hours over the final three days of the week. This week, however, the Kansas City Chiefs duo’s restaurant had to close its doors on Thursday. Sharing the update via Instagram Stories, 1587 Prime addressed the situation directly.

“Due to an unforeseen equipment disruption, we will be closed tonight, 2/12,” the caption read on the IG story.

The steakhouse didn’t go into further detail about the nature of the equipment issue, but it did confirm that guests with reservations would be contacted and given priority for rescheduling. It’s a measured response, and notably, it’s the second unexpected closure for the restaurant in recent weeks.

Previously, on Saturday, January 24, the steakhouse was forced to shut down due to severe weather in the area. Snow fell overnight, and temperatures remained in the single digits, making operations difficult and prompting management to prioritize safety.

Now, while there hasn’t been an official follow-up confirming reopening plans, the expectation is that after Thursday’s closure, the restaurant will resume normal hours on Friday and through the weekend, typically running from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The timing matters, especially with Valentine’s Day weekend approaching.

The restaurant’s official website is already promoting special offerings from February 13 through 15. Those plans include prime cuts, curated pairings, and a setting tailored for a celebratory evening. So while an equipment disruption led to a temporary pause, a single night off is unlikely to derail momentum. Especially for a steakhouse that has quickly become one of the more talked-about dining spots in the city.

Co-founded by Mahomes and Kelce in partnership with Noble 33, 1587 Prime sits in the heart of Kansas City, the same city where the quarterback and tight end helped construct the Chiefs’ modern dynasty. Along the way, the duo played central roles in delivering three Super Bowl titles within a relatively short span.

A nod to their respective jersey numbers, 1587 Prime subtly ties the brand to Kansas City’s championship era and the players who defined it. And while 1587 Prime is expected to re-open soon, Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, had just weighed in on her son’s retirement decision.

Donna Kelce wants what makes Travis Kelce comfortable

A sub-par season by his standards, Patrick Mahomes’ injury concerns, and the franchise’s worst year in more than a decade gave Travis Kelce plenty of reasons to feel the weight of it all. And once again, the 36-year-old finds himself at the center of retirement talk. While Kelce hasn’t made anything official, his mother, Donna Kelce, addressed the looming decision this week.

“I just want him to do what he feels comfortable doing,” Donna said this week. “He’s gotta talk to people in his life to decide what he wants to do.” She added, “So I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens!”

Kelce had signed a two-year extension a couple of years ago. But that deal has now expired following the Chiefs’ failure to make the playoffs. That puts him on the doorstep of free agency. Whether he decides to hang up his cleats or Kansas City works out a new deal remains unsettled. Still, the organization has made its stance clear.

“Well as an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back,” the Chiefs’ chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, said. “He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play.”

Statistically, Kelce had a decent year by his own standards. He recorded 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games in 2025. Now it comes down to choice: one more season in Kansas City, or the final chapter of a career that has already defined an era.