“Very Opposite”: Taylor Swift Used to Avoid ‘Football Guys’ Before Travis Kelce, Reveals Ex-Classmate

After years of dating and nearly a year after announcing their engagement, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot on Friday, July 3, surrounded by friends and family at Madison Square Garden. And just like that, your English teacher and gym teacher are now officially a married couple. However, just a day before the wedding, Swift’s high school friend and former classmate, Christina Hamilton, took a trip down memory lane and recalled a time when Swift wasn’t interested in football players.

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During an interview with The Telegraph, the interviewer mentioned hearing that Swift had been somewhat of an “outsider” and “wishing that she was dating the football player.” Hamilton, however, pushed back on that narrative, describing Swift instead as the “pretty, popular girl” whom “everyone loved” before sharing more about her interests.

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“I just saw she wasn’t really into the football guys.” Hamilton said before adding, “‘So, would you say that they were similar to Travis or like any of the guys?’ No. Very opposite. It was like she was just friends with guys who were like Travis. ‘What kind of boys would she fancy then?’ Like, I mean, just gathering by Drew Dunlap, he was so quiet, and he was more reserved.” When asked if Swift dated guys who were similar to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Hamilton went on to mention Drew Dunlap during her conversation, admitting that he was really into his car. However, when asked about Swift’s relationship with Kelce, she emphasized how the couple’s relationship made sense. According to Hamilton, Swift has always been energetic and fun.

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Kelce, meanwhile, happens to match that aspect of her partner, especially considering her music career and the fact that she’s been reserved over the last decade. The couple started dating when the Chiefs tight end tried to give the singer/songwriter a friendship band with his phone number at her Eras Tour, which Swift also acknowledged during her appearance on the New Heights Podcast.

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

That was back in 2023. Since then, Swift has shown up during the Chiefs’ games, including the Super Bowl. And fast forward to August 2025, just before the regular season kicked off, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, with an Instagram caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

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And now, they’re officially married after Adam Sandler officiated the wedding at Madison Square Garden. The wedding details remained under wraps for months, and so are the wedding pictures for now. What is clear, though, is that Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was her man of honor. The Philadelphia Eagles legend and Kelce’s big brother, Jason Kelce, meanwhile, was Travis’ best man. And surrounded by their friends and relatives, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have now started the next chapter of their lives.