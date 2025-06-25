Chiefs Veteran Exposes Travis Kelce’s Lies During Coaching Session at TEU

Travis Kelce’s success has never just been about size or athleticism—it’s the way he manipulates space, disguises intentions, and controls momentum. While most tight ends fight to stay upright through contact, Kelce moves like he’s anticipating the collision before it even happens. It’s that controlled chaos—changing speed without losing balance—that separates him. So when he gets in front of younger players at the Tight End University, he doesn’t shy away from explaining how big guys like him process movement.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Chiefs released a clip of Kelce at the TE University, where Kelce is explaining how big tight ends can run sharp, clean routes, especially when they need to change direction quickly. “Us big guys, it’s so hard for us to just throw one foot in the ground going 75% speed in a route to get out of there, right?” he said, explaining why longer, more controlled steps are necessary to decelerate and redirect.

He emphasized using two steps and sometimes three (in 15 to 20 yards), and getting into a “balanced, powerful position,” using foot angles and shoulder alignment to “explode out” of breaks. It was deliberate, detailed, and clearly meant to teach. But as one longtime Chiefs veteran hinted, not every bit of it added up. Right after that went down, the Chiefs’ veteran Mitchell Schwartz slid into the comment section and claimed that it’s all just for the cameras. Jokingly, of course.

“Nah this is just for the cameras, we all know the real answer is just run around until you find open space and then the ball will be coming at you,” Schwartz wrote. But of course, the former Chiefs’ was kidding because if history has taught us anything about Kelce, then it’s that the 35-year-old tight end runs a seam route, rather than sprinting. Take the Chiefs VS. Texans showdown in January this year, where you saw real technique from Kelce.

On a key seam route against the Texans, the Chiefs sent Kelce in motion pre-snap. That shifted the linebackers and exposed the zone. Kelce didn’t just sprint into space—he throttled down mid-route to stay balanced before making his break. At the top of the route, he took two controlled steps, dropped his hips, and planted with his inside foot, just like he explained at TEU.

That “shoulder-over-tow” position helped him redirect without slipping or drifting. He accelerated right through the seam, found the window between safeties, and gave Mahomes a clean throwing lane. Schwartz, on the other hand, knows a thing or two about Kelce. After all, the ex-NFLer played with him for five seasons. And safe to say what he’s talking about—he wasn’t just making fun of Kelce. True teammates.

Meanwhile, the tight end is now returning for his 13th season. While he’s out there giving notes to young players like a professor, folks out there are concerned about his future with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid sounds concerned about Travis Kelce’s age

Travis Kelce returned to the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp and grabbed the spotlight in an instant. Not for running clean routes, but for his new move this offseason. Reportedly losing 25 pounds. But he shrugged it off, stating, “Don’t believe all you read on the internet.” The head coach, Andy Reid, on the other hand, didn’t pay any attention to it. But if you zoom in, you could tell that Reid definitely noticed it.

“He’s (Kelce) in great shape right now, so I think he’s looking forward to getting going,” Reid said. And it makes sense, given that Kelce was on the field for over 84% of offensive snaps in the last season. That too, at the age of 35. But the plot thickens from here. Because when asked his thoughts on Kelce’s age, Reid laid it out simply: the veteran tight end is getting old.

“Listen, I always watch him,” the head coach said. “I always keep an eye on him. I know he’s getting older. He doesn’t know he’s getting older, but I do, so I can be the bad guy in some cases there if needed.” And let’s just say that Reid wasn’t being hypothetical there. In fact, the head coach has already started limiting Kelce’s extra practice reps. And his intent is clear: he wants to preserve his tight end’s freshness ahead of the 2025 season.

But again, it’s concerning for the head coach, teammates, and the Chiefs’ Kingdom that Travis Kelce is approaching the twilight of his career. Whether the upcoming season is going to be his last or not? It’s up to his fitness.