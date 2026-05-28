“We’re Moving Forward”: Andy Reid Confirms Chiefs’ Stance on Rashee Rice’s Legal Issues Amid OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off OTAs this week, and as expected, one major name was absent from the offseason program: wide receiver Rashee Rice. Amid the ongoing legal troubles, head coach Andy Reid was asked Thursday about the WR’s status. During his opening remarks, Reid offered a detailed assessment of the situation surrounding the 26-year-old.

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“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation, the league’s aware of it, we’ve talked to the league, we get it,” Reid said. “There’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward, just normal as we go here. When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do. And then, make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn, and so he’s in that position now.”

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Reid has remained optimistic regarding Rice’s eventual return. But at the same time, one of the most important cogs missing the entire offseason is not a great thing for the offense.

The receiver previously pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies connected to his role in a March 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas. He was on a five-year probation and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail during that time. However, after testing positive for marijuana, he violated the probation rules, and this led to him getting booked into Dallas County jail on May 19, 2026. By the time he completes his prison term, the Chiefs will already have completed both OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

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But even after June 16, Rice is not expected to immediately return to offseason activities. Roughly a week before violating probation, the receiver reportedly underwent knee surgery to remove loose debris that had been causing inflammation. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the expected recovery timeline is around two months. Still, Andy Reid remains hopeful Rice will be ready by the start of training camp.

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“We think he’ll be ready for camp as we go forward, we’ll just see how it goes,” Reid added during his OTA media interaction. “He’s been in communication with [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] and he knows the rehab that he can do there, and I think they’re keeping an eye on him as far as any possible infection goes.”

As of now, the Chiefs have not officially finalized their training camp schedule. But optimism surrounding Rice’s availability before camp remains relatively high inside the organization. At the same time, however, the receiver has also been speculated to face additional punishment from the NFL. And while nothing has become official yet, Andy Reid has now addressed that possibility as well.

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Andy Reid addresses whether Rashee Rice would face disciplinary action

Ever since Rashee Rice was booked into jail a few days ago, speculation has continued to grow around the possibility that the fourth-year wide receiver could face additional discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. But when Andy Reid was asked about that possibility, the HC reiterated his stance that the team is moving forward.

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“Yeah, I mean, we don’t know that,” Reid said. “I know he’s done some things already that he’s got to take care of, so we’re given to him, but I don’t.. I haven’t heard anything. No, we’re kind of moving forward.”

Rice has already been through a similar situation before. Last season, the NFL suspended the receiver for the opening six weeks of the 2025 campaign. Once he returned, Rice started eight games and remained productive, recording 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

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But with both injuries and legal troubles continuing to surround Rice, the uncertainty around the receiver has become a growing concern for Andy Reid and the Chiefs organization.

That is exactly why, even though it remains unclear whether Rice will face further league discipline, Kansas City is still expected to explore adding a veteran receiver. The Chiefs have already been linked to names like A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs. Now, it is simply a matter of whether one of those situations eventually becomes reality.