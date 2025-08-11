Will Taylor Swift Be on the Next ‘New Heights Show’? Travis Kelce & Jason’s Announcement Has Fans Buzzing

Back in September 2022, when Travis Kelce was busy dodging tackles and Jason Kelce was bulldozing defenders, the brothers somehow decided, “Hey, let’s start a podcast.” New Heights wasn’t just a hit—it became the sports podcast. Awards rolled in, charts got topped, and by 2024, they’d landed a blockbuster deal with Amazon’s Wondery reportedly worth over $100 million. Not bad for two guys just talking ball, brotherhood, and whatever else popped into their heads.

That “whatever else” is the magic—NFL drama, pop culture hot takes, even snack debates—sprinkled with guests ranging from star athletes to unexpected celeb drop-ins. It’s the kind of show where you never know if you’ll hear a Super Bowl breakdown or a chicken-wing ranking. But lately, among all the laughs and banter, there’s been one burning question no one can quite shake: will Taylor Swift ever take a seat behind that mic?

Well, it is not wrong to be optimistic, right? On Monday, Tavis and Jason shared a post and left everyone on a cliffhanger. “92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” they shared on their Instagram. And just like that, everyone has the same question in their mind: is it Taylor Swift they are talking about.