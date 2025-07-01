Clark Hunt’s Wife Bids Final Goodbye to 35-Year Veteran as Chiefs Announce Farewell

Somewhere between the roaring Arrowhead Stadium and the quiet corners of Kansas City hospitals, KC Wolf carved out a legacy that stretched far beyond a mascot suit. For 35 years, Dan Meers turned a furry character into a civic icon, shaking pom-poms one minute and delivering heartfelt talks the next. When he first zipped into KC Wolf back in 1990, nobody imagined he’d log over 300 games, five Super Bowl trips, and a staggering 10,000 community events.

Beyond the sidelines, Meers wasn’t content just waving pom-poms. He penned Mascot on a Mission to share his story and donated the profits to causes worldwide. Hall of Fame nods soon followed, cementing KC Wolf as more than a sideline gimmick. No wonder when he announced on June 17 that he’d finally hung up his suit, he called it a “dream job.”

And if you asked Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, she’d tell you those decades of joy and service weren’t just tradition—they were the heartbeat of the Chiefs Kingdom. After KC Wolf hung up his suits, the Chiefs released a clip, featuring Dan Meers’ tenure with the Chiefs, as the caption read, “The NFL’s longest-tenured mascot is officially hanging up the suit. Thank you Dan for your commitment to Chiefs Kingdom over the past 35 years.”

Right after that went down, Tavia re-shared the post in her Instagram story and penned down an emotional note for Dan. “Forever grateful to this amazing, Godly man for all he has given to this city and this organization for the past 35 years!” She wrote. The Kansas City team first introduced KC Wolf back in ’89 as a successor to Warpaint, a horse ridden by a man wearing a full Indian chief headdress from the mid-1960s.

Since then, Meers has been the Chiefs’ and the NFL’s longest-tenured mascot for the last 35 years. “After 35 unforgettable years and becoming the NFL’s longest-tenured mascot with 10,000 events across 375 games, 14 Pro Bowl invites, 9 Pro Bowl games, 9 international games, 5 Super Bowl appearances, 3 Super Bowl wins, and countless lives touched, Dan Meers is hanging up the suit.” The Chiefs shared the message in the clip.

“You’ve brought energy, heart, and joy to every moment. Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your dedication, thank you for your memories. We will miss you, Dan.” In their farewell message, the Chiefs also looked back on some of their most cherished memories with Dan. Whether at birthday parties while celebrating kids’ birthdays, at Arrowhead while cheering for the Chiefs, or while sharing some laughs with the fans, the Kansas City team cherished every moment with Meers. For over three decades.

KC Wolf, aka Dan Meers: Over the years

“Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years,” the Chiefs’ Chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, said. “Since joining the organization in 1990, Dan helped establish KC Wolf not only as a source of energy and enthusiasm on gamedays, but as a symbol of pride and passion for all of Chiefs Kingdom.” A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Dan served as Truman the Tiger during his college days in the late 80s, when he was regarded as the nation’s top collegiate mascot.

Dan graduated in 1990 with honors and began his professional career as Fredbird with the St. Louis Cardinals. But he didn’t take long to eventually join the Chiefs as their full-time mascot in 1990, when the organization introduced their new mascot, KC Wolf, a year earlier. Since then, for the next 35 years, Dan became the NFL’s longest-tenured mascot.

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 16: Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf rides on a four-wheeler before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

He was part of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s era when they appeared in five Super Bowls and won three of them. “To say I’m a blessed man is an understatement. For the past 35 years I’ve had my dream job,” Meers said. “I’ve worked for the team I love, in the city I love, with the people I love. After all these years I certainly hope Chiefs Kingdom knows just how much I love and appreciate them. I have memories and stories that will last me a lifetime.”

Over his remarkable 35-year tenure with the Chiefs, he launched numerous speaking engagement programs aimed at inspiring character, positivity, and a sense of purpose. In 2006, he became the first NFL mascot ever inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Fourteen years later, in 2020, he earned another historic honor as the first—and still only—mascot to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. That said, Dan Meers ultimately decided to hang up the suit on an unmistakable high note.