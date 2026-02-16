Colin Cowherd Faces Heat for Mourning NBA Owner Who Isn’t Dead on FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd has found himself under the spotlight over the past few days. And it’s not for a hot take on the NFL, college football, or the NBA. Instead, during a recent segment of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he mistakenly stated that Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf was dead, even though Reinsdorf is very much alive. The comment quickly drew attention, and as expected, the criticism followed.

“Tough week for Colin factually,” Jon Meterparel noted via Andrew Marchand Sports Media podcast. “He said that Jerry Reinsdorf was dead. Jerry Reinsdorf is alive. He said RIP Jerry Reinsdorf during a diatribe. That was incorrect. I know we all make mistakes, but that’s kind of a big one. Got to know if a guy is dead or alive.”

The reaction stemmed from a Thursday segment in which Cowherd was discussing the Golden State Warriors and whether their championship window with Steph Curry was closing. In drawing a comparison to the Chicago Bulls’ final title run, Cowherd misspoke.

“The Bulls had Michael Jordan and Jerry Reinsdorf, rest in peace, came out and said, ‘OK, this is the last run,” Cowherd said as noted by Awful Announcing. “That’s why they made the documentary. This is it… All right. Start over.”

What initially sounded like a simple slip of the tongue appears to have been more of a mix-up. Cowherd seemingly confused Jerry Reinsdorf, the Bulls’ longtime owner, who is 89 and alive, with Jerry Krause, the franchise’s former general manager and a Basketball Hall of Famer.

Krause served as the Bulls’ GM from 1985 to 2003 and passed away in 2017 at 77. His tenure included the six championship runs, but it also featured well-documented tension with head coach Phil Jackson. When the Bulls’ dynasty ended, Krause became the focal point of criticism, largely because he was the public face of major personnel decisions, including the departure of Coach Jackson.

Fast forward to now, and Cowherd is the one fielding scrutiny. This time, not over an opinion, but over mixing up Jerrys. Meanwhile, Meterparel didn’t just take a dig at Cowherd for his slip-up during his show. Instead, he pushed back against Cowherd’s idea of the NFL not having a warm-weather dynasty as well.

Jon Meterparel pushed back against Colin Cowherd’s warm-weather idea

Colin Cowherd has built his reputation in the broadcasting world on strong opinions and long runs at ESPN and Fox Sports. But over the past few days, he’s been in the spotlight less for sharp analysis and more for the reaction to his takes. Most recently, during an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, Cowherd argued that warm-weather NFL teams struggle to build dynasties.

“If you look at the NFL, Liam, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s never been a warm weather dynasty,” Cowherd said. “I’ve always argued, you know in college football you play a lot of your big games inside or in the south. In the NFL, there is value in playing in New England and Baltimore and Green Bay and Seattle…”

That claim didn’t land well with many observers. The immediate pushback was simple: history doesn’t quite support it. The San Francisco 49ers, for instance, won five Super Bowls between 1981 and 1994. The Dallas Cowboys captured three titles in less than five years during the 1990s. Both are widely viewed as dynastic runs, and both are warm-weather franchises.

Go back even further, and Don Shula’s Miami Dolphins won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1972 and 1973, including the league’s only perfect season. That history was quickly brought up on Andrew Marchand’s podcast, where Jon Meterparel directly challenged Cowherd’s premise.

“Colin Cowherd went on a tirade about there’s no warm weather NFL dynasties,” Meterparel said. “There’s never been a warm weather NFL dynasty. San Francisco 49ers, I’d call that a pretty warm weather place. How about the Miami Dolphins? 1972, 1973, warm weather team.”

Cowherd’s broader point appeared rooted in how the New England Patriots sustained dominance for two decades, often leveraging cold-weather home-field advantages. But stretching that into a blanket statement that warm-weather teams haven’t built dynasties overlooks several clear examples.

And that’s the core of the criticism. The debate isn’t about whether cold-weather environments can be an edge. It’s about whether history actually supports the idea that dynasties can’t be built elsewhere, a point Meterparel had no hesitation in disputing.