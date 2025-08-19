Calls Mount Against Colts’ Daniel Jones Decision As Shane Steichen Confirms Anthony Richardson’s Fate

Anthony Richardson’s first two years in the league have been more about holding clipboards than slinging passes. A grade-three AC joint kept him sidelined, and when he did see the field, an 8-7 record didn’t exactly scream franchise savoir. So when Shane Steichen went out and grabbed Daniel Jones this offseason, the move felt pretty logical. But it wasn’t like Danny Dimes just waltzed in and took the job either.

His own 3-13 skid over the past two years didn’t inspire much confidence. That set the stage for a real QB1 showdown in camp. And the preseason told its own story: Jones went 17-of-32 for 245 yards, while Richardson posted 8-of-14 for 94 yards. While plenty of reasons could be in the mix, but numbers tell that Jones had the edge. By the time the dust settled, the HC’s call was clear: Jones would be under the center for the regular season opener.

“A QB decision in Indy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his social media handle. “Colts named Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for their Sept. 7 regular-season opener vs. the Miami Dolphins.” The writing is on the wall: the Colts are kicking their 2025 regular season off with a more experienced signal-caller under the center and probably a more fit QB. And that means only one thing: Richardson will warm up the bench against the Dolphins on September 7.

Steichen cleared his intention behind the bold decision. “He’s the starting QB for the season. I don’t want to have a short leash on that,” the HC said about Jones. Taken all together, Jones emerges as the winner of the quarterback battle in Indianapolis. Throughout the offseason, the quarterbacks split reps with the Colts’ first-team offense in practice and later in both the preseason games.

Fast forward to now, and Jones will proceed as the QB1 with Richardson serving as the backup. “When they both came in, I made it very clear that this is going to be a battle, and they’re going to compete for the job,” Coach Steichen said following Saturday’s preseason showdown against the Packers. “And like I said, I’m going to make the decision I feel is best for the football team.”

Turns out, Jones held the edge over Richardson, and Steichen wasted no time naming him the starter. But as things unfolded in Jones’ favor, it looks like the Colts’ faithful aren’t on board with the team’s decision.

Daniel Jones is named QB1, but the buzz never showed up

The last time Daniel Jones actually turned heads dates back to the 2022 season under Brian Daboll’s coaching. We’re talking about a 9-6-1 record. Along the way, the QB racked up over 3K yards and 15 touchdowns. The Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $160 million contract extension the next season. But multiple injuries and a couple of poor seasons faded all the hype, and Danny Dimes is now hoping to get a fresh start in Indianapolis.

But the way things have unfolded, the fans aren’t on board with Jones leading the offense in Week 1 against the Dolphins. The moment the announcement dropped, the first wave of reactions was blunt: “bad decision.” No sugarcoating, no long-winded explanations—just a two-word mic drop. And if we peek into the history books, that summed up the pulse of a good chunk of Colts Nation.

Then came the trade chatter. One fan fired off: “No one is giving more than a day 3 pick for that dude.” That stings, but it’s not completely off-base. Jones’ stock has been shaky for years, and even now, the idea that Indy handed him the keys is raising eyebrows. And if confusion wasn’t enough, the skepticism cut deeper.

“That’s definitely not what I was expecting,” one fan sighed, while another went all-in with, “I think starting Jones is the tank.” That’s where the real frustration shows. Instead of seeing Jones as a bridge, some are already bracing for a lost season. Hope? It’s on hold—for now. Will Daniel Jones lead the Colts on sky-limits? That we shall see.