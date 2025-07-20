Colts to Cut Daniel Jones With Anthony Richardson Accepting Backup Role, Says NFL Veteran

Anthony Richardson’s shoulder has reportedly healed, which means only one thing—the QB showdown in Indy is officially on. And yes, Daniel Jones is a part of the equation. Now, quarterback battles in the preseason aren’t exactly breaking news. But this one? It’s got some spice. Both Richardson and Jones are coming off, let’s say, less-than-highlight-reel seasons. The kind that makes you question everything and binge old Andrew Luck clips for comfort. But Colts GM Chris Ballard isn’t flinching. In fact, he thinks those rocky stretches could be a blessing in disguise.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be bad before you can be good at playing this game,” Ballard said in April. “Sometimes you’ve got to struggle before you can be good, all right?” But when talks surfaced about who’ll start the 2025 season, the GM didn’t shy away from trusting both of his quarterbacks. “If I’m a betting man, at some point, both of them will help us,” he said. But optimism rarely wins you games in the NFL. At one point or another, you will need to pivot, and the Colts might pivot with Jones.

Not in this season, but anytime in the future—at least that’s what NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas believes. Thomas recently stopped by on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed the Colts’ QB room with host Andrew Siciliano, as he observed that Jones is just a “stopgap” for the Colts. “I don’t know that the Colts would be ready to get rid of him (Richardson) because, again, we have seen enough of Daniel Jones to know that he’s probably not the long-term answer there in Indianapolis,” Thomas explained.

“And so, really for Anthony Richardson, they may be a little bit down on him right now, but I don’t think they’re completely out on him. And I do think they wanna give him another chance because you’ve invested a lot when you pick a guy in the first round. And so I think they still wanna make it work if it’s possible, even though it’s doubtful. So, I think they’re much more thinking that Daniel Jones is just that stopgap.”

Richardson, a former first-round pick, has struggled with injuries ever since his NFL debut. Rookie season? Limited to just 4 games, a 2-2 record, 577 yards, and 3 touchdowns. The catalyst? A grade three AC joint sprain in week 5 of the rookie season. And just like that, the rookie season was over. He opened his second season after recovering from the shoulder injury. But then again, the Colts shut him down on May 29, 2025, due to an “aggravation” of the surgically repaired AC joint in his throwing arm.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones had a 9-6-1 record for the Giants in the 2022 season under Coach Brian Daboll. Since then, the wheels have pretty much fallen off. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023, but a neck injury interrupted his season to a 1-5 record. The next season? Even worse. In 10 starts, the quarterback recorded just a couple of wins before a late-season trade.

The offensive line struggled, and so did the QB. Jones was ranked 28th in the league, and his yards-per-attempt hovered around 6.1–6.7, ranking near the bottom (24th) among quarterbacks. Taken all together, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, Joe Thomas, believes that the Colts are a little bit down on Richardson, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely out on him. Daniel Jones is looking for a breakout season, no doubt.

But the way his last seasons have unfolded, the Thomas just isn’t on board that he’s the future of the Colts. He’s betting on Richardson. He’s young. The Colts have invested in him. And they see him as their future. However, he’s expected to serve as a backup in the 2025 season.

What does Anthony Richardson’s recovery tell?

Back in May, HC Shane Steichen addressed Anthony Richardson’s injury and stated that when he comes back, the Colts will ease him into throwing. “We’ll see when he comes back. Not going to put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing, and we’ll go from there,” he said. The team personnel confirmed that the third-year quarterback didn’t need to go under the knife.

Richardson doubted it. He flew to LA to get a second opinion on his injury from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. His Dr. confirmed that the QB didn’t need surgery. And a few days ago, ahead of the training camp, Richardson shared his health update. “I feel awesome.” He told the reporters. “I’ve gotten cleared. I’m ready.” But one question’s still looming over everyone’s heads: Is he going to start in the 2025 season? Well, there’s a reason the Colts brought Daniel Jones.

via Imago October 27, 2024, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on October 27, 2024. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20241027_aap_w137_122 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Many argue that Jones isn’t the future of the Colts, and they might be right. But the thing is, Richardson hasn’t started four straight games in a season. The Colts benched him for a couple of games last season because the head coach believed that Richardson had a lack of proper game preparation. To worsen it, in week 8, he voluntarily took himself out for one play in the third quarter. The reason? He “needed a breather.”

Bundle it all together, Anthony Richardson has now recovered, no doubt. But it’s unlikely for him to start in the 2025 season. He might get an opportunity, sure. But all 17 games? It’s unlikely.