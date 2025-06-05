Colts Get Worrying QB Injury News as Shane Steichen Announces Anthony Richardson Update

When the Colts grabbed Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in 2023, they weren’t expecting a four-game cameo. The kid had all the tools—arm, legs, swagger—you name it as the guy ignited hope among Colts fans. Then came the game against the Titans. A routine play turned disastrous as Richardson took a hit that left him clutching his right shoulder. The diagnosis? A grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing arm.

The promising season was abruptly halted, and surgery became inevitable. Fast forward to now, and optimism was in the air. Richardson was back, participating in OTAs, and the buzz was palpable. But then, déjà vu. After a practice session, he reported discomfort in the same shoulder. Further evaluation revealed aggravation in the previously injured AC joint.

To spice things up, or let’s just say to make things worse, the head coach, Shane Steichen, just announced that the third-year quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury and will not participate in mini-camp next week. Brutal.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!