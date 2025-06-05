brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Colts Get Worrying QB Injury News as Shane Steichen Announces Anthony Richardson Update

ByKeshav Pareek

Jun 5, 2025 | 1:25 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

When the Colts grabbed Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in 2023, they weren’t expecting a four-game cameo. The kid had all the tools—arm, legs, swagger—you name it as the guy ignited hope among Colts fans. Then came the game against the Titans. A routine play turned disastrous as Richardson took a hit that left him clutching his right shoulder. The diagnosis? A grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing arm.

The promising season was abruptly halted, and surgery became inevitable. Fast forward to now, and optimism was in the air. Richardson was back, participating in OTAs, and the buzz was palpable. But then, déjà vu. After a practice session, he reported discomfort in the same shoulder. Further evaluation revealed aggravation in the previously injured AC joint.

To spice things up, or let’s just say to make things worse, the head coach, Shane Steichen, just announced that the third-year quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury and will not participate in mini-camp next week. Brutal.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury a sign of bad luck or poor management by the Colts?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved