Kenny Moore II Breaks Silence on Beef With Colts After Agreeing to Seek Trade Away From Indianapolis

Kenny Moore II represents a familiar NFL trajectory. An undrafted free agent who developed into a long-term contributor and eventually a foundational piece for his team. While the New England Patriots initially signed him, it was with the Indianapolis Colts where he established that role and sustained it for nearly a decade. That tenure, however, now appears to be nearing its end.

According to Adam Schefter, Moore and the Colts have mutually agreed to explore a trade this offseason as he approaches his 10th season. Naturally, that raises questions about internal friction, but that does not appear to be the case. Moore addressed it directly.

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“It’s all good. It’s all love,” Moore said, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

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In practical terms, Holder has further reported that there is no underlying beef between the two parties. This shifts the focus toward structural factors. If the relationship remains intact, then the reasoning is likely rooted in roster construction and financial considerations rather than interpersonal issues.

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From a contract standpoint, the situation becomes clearer. Moore signed a three-year, $30 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, positioning him as the highest-paid slot corner at the time. He is now entering the final year of that contract, which typically triggers extension discussions. However, the Colts’ current cap allocation in the secondary complicates that path.

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Specifically, Moore is set to carry a $13.1 million cap hit in 2026. At the same time, the team has already committed significant future resources to the position, with Charvarius Ward projected at $24.6 million and Sauce Gardner at $20.9 million in 2027. Extending Moore within that structure would create additional financial strain.

Meanwhile, Moore will be 31 at the start of the 2026 season, and recent years have included recurring injuries. He missed three games last season with an Achilles issue and has not completed a full season since 2021. While his production remains solid, including six passes defensed, an interception, and two forced fumbles last year, availability has become part of the evaluation.

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Looking at the broader body of work, his tenure with Indianapolis remains significant. Since 2017, he has appeared in 132 games with 111 starts, recording 21 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, 11.5 sacks, 649 tackles, and 39 tackles for loss.

And while financial considerations have clearly influenced the Colts’ decision to explore a trade, the scheme-fit element is equally central to the situation.

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The Colts seem to have Kenny Moore II’s successor

The Colts have already moved on from multiple core pieces this offseason across both sides of the ball. To begin with, the franchise traded Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Colby Wooden.

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Shortly after, they followed it up by trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in return for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Now, if the Colts identify a viable trade partner, they are also open to moving Kenny Moore II.

That naturally shifts the focus to succession at the slot corner position. The Colts had already taken a step in that direction by drafting Justin Walley from the Minnesota Golden Gophers football in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, projecting him as a long-term replacement for Moore.

However, that transition was delayed. Walley suffered an ACL injury during training camp, which placed him on injured reserve. Now, with his recovery timeline aligning with the upcoming season, he is expected to take on an expanded role if Moore is moved.

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His college profile supports that projection. In his final season, Walley started all 10 games, recording 42 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, including a 70-yard return in the opener and a 32-yard return for a touchdown against Maryland, along with a career-high 10 passes defended.

That brings the situation to two key variables. First, whether Indianapolis can finalize a trade involving Moore. Second, if that happens, how effectively can Walley transition into that role? Both outcomes will define how this positional shift unfolds in the coming months.