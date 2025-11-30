NFL Official’s Costly PAT Decision Against Daniel Jones’ Colts Sparks Strong Reaction From CBS’ Ian Eagle

The Houston Texans got a little help from the officiating crew in their Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Early in the fourth quarter, Nico Collins hauled in a 7-yard touchdown on a 1st-and-goal to stretch the lead. Then came the extra point from Ka’imi Fairbairn, and that’s where things got pretty messy. From the live angle, the kick looked wide left.

Even Ian Eagle, calling the game in the booth, immediately said it was no good. But the officials ruled it good, giving Houston the extra point and leaving everyone wondering what exactly the refs saw that the broadcast didn’t. On top of that, once the kick sails higher than the top of the uprights, it’s basically out of the replay’s jurisdiction. Here’s how it all went down:

On third-and-15 from the Colts’ 25-yard line, the play clock clearly hit zero before the Texans snapped the ball. Normally, that’s an automatic delay-of-the-game, but the officials let it roll. CJ Stroud then fired a pass toward Xavier Hutchinson, who was already on the ground. And somehow the flag came out on Kenny Moore for defensive pass interference.

The penalty went for eight yards, even though the replay made it obvious Moore never touched him. That call gave Houston fresh life, and four plays later, Collins punched in a 7-yard touchdown. From there, Fairbairn had a job to do for an extra point, which he clearly failed, given that the CBS angle made it look like he pushed it wide left.

But the refs called it good. And just like that, the Texans went 20-16. And let’s just say the questionable call from the officials helped the Texans secure their fourth consecutive win, and gave Daniel Jones and the Colts their second consecutive loss, which isn’t sitting right with the fans.

Fans called out the officials for a fourth-quarter blunder

We all saw it coming. Fans didn’t hold back once the fourth-quarter play went viral on social media. The biggest theme? Accountability. Many demanded the league “Investigate these refs,” calling the sequence too sloppy to ignore. To them, it wasn’t just a missed kick. It was a process failure.

Another fan pointed out, if the officials didn’t even pause to confer with each other before calling it good, it only fuels the narrative that, “Yeah this is why people say the games are rigged, didn’t even consult with the other ref to make sure… just called it good.”

The frustration didn’t stop there. Some fans leaned into sarcasm, saying, “My Houston Texans getting Chiefs-level calls, what a time to be alive.”

The signs are clear: Supporters are pointing out the recurring issue with the officiating. Others broadened the argument, noting that this wasn’t an isolated mistake. They highlighted how the same drive included a missed delay-of-game, noting, “They didn’t call a delay of game in the same drive, on top of that they called the worst holding penalty on Kenny Moore I’ve seen in a while.”

By the end of it, the mood shifted from confusion to outright irritation, especially among Colts supporters. Their reaction summed up the sentiment in one short, sharp line: “COLTS V REFS.”

And looking at missed delay-of-game, phantom pass interference, and a questionable extra point, it’s not hard to see why they felt that way. To fans, it wasn’t just a bad call; it was an entire fourth quarter that tilted the field.