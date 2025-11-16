Dan Quinn Holds Nothing Back as Jayden Daniels’ Mom Is Left Speechless After Commanders’ Week 11 Loss

The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid finally got its first taste of NFL action, and the Washington Commanders lost again: this time 16-13 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins. And if we summarize Sunday’s loss in brief, let’s just say that Miami played poorly enough to let Washington win, but Washington still couldn’t take advantage.

And just like that, the Commanders now fall to 3-8 after dropping their sixth straight game. Immediately after that, the head coach, Dan Quinn, was supposed to address the Week 11 loss. And HC Quin didn’t hold back.

“Guys were definitely hurting, but a lot of spaces they battled and we had an opportunity to go win it, we didn’t get that done,” Quinn said after the game, while also adding some of the things that felt right on Sunday, noting, “The energy going into the game, I felt right. Some of the things I like seeing, some goal-line stops on defense, that certainly brought some energy. I felt right like seeing the big scramble by Marcus (Mariota), that was a cool play to see us battling.”

The Commanders actually played harder and smarter on defense with Quinn calling plays. The team held Miami under 20 points, something they haven’t done since Week 5 of the 2025 season. The offense, meanwhile, looked efficient as well at times.

The Commanders moved the ball well, tallied 379 total yards (passing yards: 207 and rushing yards: 172), despite missing QB Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. A special mention to Mariota’s 44-yard scramble on the Dolphins’ 16 as Quinn noted. However, multiple mistakes ruined everything, especially in the fourth quarter.

For starters, the Commanders racked up just a single touchdown on Sunday, and the miscues kept stacking up from there. The Dolphins tied the game with a short TD (13-13). Mariota returned and ripped off a 44-yard scramble to set Washington up deep. However, a perfectly drawn up 4th-and-goal pass fell apart when Zach Ertz slipped on his break. Miami got the ball, but Washington’s tight defense, with HC Quinn calling the plays, stopped them again on 4th down.

But things were far from over for the Commanders. Mike Sainristil muffed the punt while trying to catch the ball on the move, giving Miami the ball in scoring range. The Fins drove again, but Washington stuffed them at the 1-yard line and drove far enough to set up that 57-yard attempt that could seal the game for the Commanders. Instead, Matt Gay missed a potential field goal and pushed things into overtime.

And let’s just say the miscues didn’t stop once they got there either. At 7:33 in overtime, things unraveled fast. Mariota forced his worst throw of the day as he tried to hit Ertz over the middle. Instead, Dolphins corner Jack Jones jumped it for an easy pick, setting Miami up at Washington’s 33. From there, De’Von Achane handled three straight touches for 22 yards, and Mike McDaniel didn’t overthink it, as Riley Patterson drilled the 29-yarder to end it.

Long story short: Dan Quinn and Co. had the game in their bag, thanks to a strong defense and a notable offensive performance. However, multiple mistakes flipped things up for them, and now the Commanders sit with 3-8, heading into the Week 12 bye.

Jayden Daniels’ mom has no words after Dan Quinn’s Week 11 loss

The Commanders had a disappointing game against the Dolphins on Sunday, which had Jayden Daniels’ mom speechless. After the game, Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson, took to her ‘X’ handle and expressed his frustration with just one emoji. “🤦🏽‍♀️,” she shared, and you can tell why.

The Commanders have sunken into a deep hole with no hope of finding a way out. To make things worse, they’re also without their starting quarterback. Daniels has been sidelined after he dislocated his elbow in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

While many feared his elbow injury might shut down his second season entirely, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added a bit of optimism to the situation. Per Rapoport, the quarterback avoided ligament damage, and he doesn’t need surgery. Even better, the Commanders kept him off injured reserve, which means there’s a real chance he returns without missing four full games.

Still, the bigger picture isn’t pretty. Washington has now dropped six straight, frustration is loud and obvious, and the team suddenly has a lot to sort out as they roll into their Week 12 bye.