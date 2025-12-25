Commanders’ Dan Quinn Is Furious at Josh Johnson’s O-Line, Announces Tyler Biadasz Injury Update

While Josh Johnson had a decent first start under center in years, the Washington Commanders‘ offense never fully found its rhythm against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day. Yes, Washington clawed back from an 18-point hole and briefly put itself in position to flip the game.

But between repeated penalties, shaky third-down execution, and a costly false start by Brandon Coleman on a critical fourth-and-3, the momentum slipped away in a 30–23 loss. After the game, head coach Dan Quinn didn’t dodge the issue. In his view, that one mistake loomed larger than the rest and changed the tone of the fourth quarter.

“But the one moment that sticks out to me the most tonight,” Quinn started, “we had some chances to go for it on a fourth down, we false-started. Those are ones just, we’ve got to nail those.”

The frustrating part for Washington was how close they had come. After falling behind 21–3 when Dallas scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, the Commanders slowly chipped away. By the end of the third quarter, the deficit was down to 27–20, and momentum finally felt real. Then came the opening Dallas miscue of the fourth: Brandon Aubrey missed a 58-yard field goal, handing Washington a prime opportunity to swing the game.

But the opportunity never materialized. The Commanders moved the ball just enough to set up a 4th-and-3 decision, clearly intending to keep the offense on the field. Instead, a false start by Coleman wiped it out. It was Washington’s ninth penalty of the day, and it forced Tress Way to come on and punt. From there, the Cowboys had a job to seal the game, and they very well did.

Dallas controlled possession with under five minutes left and protected a 27–20 lead. Aubrey later redeemed himself, drilling a 51-yard field goal to make it 30–20. Washington responded when Jake Moody hit a 51-yarder of his own before the two-minute warning, cutting it to 30–23. But Dallas picked up the first down it needed, and that was that.

In the end, what briefly felt like a legitimate comeback unraveled quickly, sparked by one false start that symbolized a larger issue. The Commanders finished with 10 penalties for 71 yards, mistakes that proved costly in a one-score loss. But at the end of the day, penalties weren’t the only factor. Injuries were in the mix as well, which ruined the holiday game for Washington.

Dan Quinn confirms a brutal blow to the Commanders’ O-line

Just like the Cowboys, the Commanders are heading toward the finish line of a season they’d rather forget. Dallas dealt with its own share of defensive breakdowns. But for Washington, it was injuries that quietly sank the ship over 17 long weeks. And they didn’t discriminate. From quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, to wide receiver Jaylin Lane, and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the list just kept growing.

By the time Week 17 rolled around, staying healthy almost felt like wishful thinking. The Christmas Day matchup against the Cowboys only reinforced that reality, especially up front. Early in the second quarter, the Commanders took another hit when center Tyler Biadasz went down. He sustained a knee injury, was visibly limping, and needed help from trainers to make it to the sideline before heading straight to the locker room.

After the game, Dan Quinn confirmed it wasn’t just the knee. Biadasz also injured his ankle. The plan now is an MRI on Friday, but realistically, it’s hard to see him suiting up for the season finale. And ultimately, that’s a tough blow for Washington’s offensive line. Biadasz has been one of the few constants all year, starting all 16 games and anchoring a unit that’s already been stretched thin.

Losing him now, with the team sitting at 4–12 and the playoffs long out of reach, feels less like bad luck and more like the final chapter of a frustrating season. With just one game left, the focus inevitably shifts forward. The Commanders are staring at an offseason rebuild, hoping time does what the season couldn’t: Get this roster healthy again, particularly on offense, and finally give them a clean slate heading into next year.