Jayden Daniels Quietly Changes Pre-game Ritual as Commanders QB Takes Next Step

Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year last year. Part of the credit goes to his talent, sure. Part of the credit goes to the head coach, Dan Quinn, and the offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury—no doubt about it. But if you ask him about the reason behind his success, he’d probably credit the time he spent each morning in his VR headset. Before every game, the quarterback followed the routine like a ritual. So, heading into his second season, you just knew Daniels was looking to take his game up a notch. But?

Just ahead of the Commanders‘ season opener against the Giants on Sunday, we just got an insight that the second-year QB has received an upgrade in his VR headset. Jane Slater of the NFL Network just confirmed the news. Is it going to benefit him? Well, Slater has the answer. “Jayden Daniels loves video games, the football version,” Slater reported.

“Last year, we talked extensively about that virtual reality headset that he used to prepare for games. Well, Daniels told me they upgraded it this year. They removed the pre-snap defenses. Why is that a big deal? When the play starts, that’s when they show up and that forces them to adjust to coverages on the fly.”

