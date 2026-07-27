Commanders Part Ways With Coach Under Mysterious Circumstances Just Days Before Training Camp

The Washington Commanders are set to open training camp on July 29 ahead of the 2026 season. But just before camp gets underway, the organization has been making several changes behind the scenes. After reshaping parts of the roster earlier this week, the Commanders have now unexpectedly parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team announced the move in a post on X.

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“We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time,” the social media post read.

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Considering Washington has refused to make any further comments on Steele’s firing, we can expect to hear more on the matter from head coach Dan Quinn in the coming days. Quinn isn’t expected to address the media before the Commanders start their training camp. This is exactly why it’s most likely that we may not know the reason behind Steele’s abrupt departure from Washington just months after joining Quinn’s coaching staff, at least for now.

The Commanders hired Steele earlier this offseason to take charge of the team’s tight ends. Before arriving in Washington, he spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023 to 2025 as their tight ends coach. A former NFL tight end himself, Steele played for six NFL franchises during his career and also spent time with the NFL Europe side Frankfurt Galaxy.

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After his playing career ended, Steele transitioned into coaching and eventually made his way to the NFL. Over a coaching career spanning more than a decade, he served with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Cardinals, primarily in assistant coaching roles before moving to Washington.

That said, this is just the latest notable development out of Washington ahead of training camp. Earlier, the Commanders placed cornerback Trey Amos, defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while cornerback Fred Davis II was placed on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

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It remains unclear why the Commanders decided to part ways with their tight ends coach. However, one thing clear is that this is not a good sign for a team who are trying to get back into the postseason.