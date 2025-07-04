Contract Deadline for TJ Watt Confirmed as Mike Tomlin Faces Tough Decision at Steelers- Reports

This offseason, the Steelers haven’t exactly tiptoed around their intentions. They precisely made their offseason moves (that includes veterans), bringing Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal to lead and develop the young QBs. They pried DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey away in blockbuster trades, signed Jonnu Smith, and even brought in Darius Slay to shore up the secondary. It was all part of GM Omar Khan’s mission to fast-track the Steelers into Super Bowl contention.

“I believe we’re building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season… to bring another Super Bowl,” Khan said upon his contract extension. Yet even as the Steelers assemble this all-star lineup, whispers suggest TJ Watt may be traded, a move that feels dissonant with their win-now philosophy. Some NFL pundits argued that Watt might be traded to the Eagles in compensation for “Nolan Smith and a first-round pick,” while others felt the Lions are the top contender. But in reality, it almost contradicts the veterans‑first blueprint.

It raises ethical questions: Are they truly committed to Watt, or is it a championship push? Enter the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who just added another layer to TJ Watt’s contract-slash-trade saga. He called the trade rumors “Unethical.” Pelissero argued that even if the Steelers are trading Watt, what are they getting in compensation? “What can you get at this point for TJ Watt?” He ranted. “For one thing, a 2026 draft pick doesn’t help you.”

The remarks aren’t without metrics. The way things have unfolded this season, one thing clearly emerged: the Steelers are here to win. But if your best defensive player won’t be there to lead the defense, how are you going to win the championship? Besides, Pelissero observed a possibility: “But even if you were getting a 2026 draft pick, is somebody giving up a first-round pick and more for TJ Watt?” Well, at this point, it’s quite unlikely.

He used the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson as an example. The Bengals are reportedly interested in trading Hendrickson ahead of the 2025 season. Their wants? A first-round pick in return. On paper, it appears to be a genuine demand. After all, Hendrickson was the sack leader in the last season with 17.5 sacks and the year before as well. Still, the teams refused to give their first-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Trey, and the DE is still in Cincy.

What Pelissero found more astonishing is, “They’re (TJ and Trey) almost the exact same age. They both want a new contract. Trey Hendrickson’s been asking for less than TJ Watt has been asking for, and they didn’t get offered one. That really raises the question, then.” Translation? Before TJ, the NFL teams had another defensive star, who was cheap, of the same age, and wasn’t even injured in the last season. But the teams weren’t interested in trading for him. So, why would they be interested in TJ?

Taken all together, Pelissero concluded that instead of a trade, the Steelers would rather sign Watt. That makes a lot of sense from his perspective. “What do I see being the most likely way that this sorts itself out?” He wondered and then answered, “Sometime between now and September 8th.” The prediction is clear: TJ could get a deal before week 1 of the 2025 regular season, per Tom Pelissero. How much? That’s Mike Tomlin and the front office’s concern.

The Steelers face a dilemma over TJ Watt’s contract

Putting aside trade rumors for once, if TJ Watt gets a contract extension, then the numbers look palpable. It won’t be a typical contract extension. “It is going to be big money,” Pelissero predicted. The edge rusher market has been reset a couple of times this offseason. First, when the Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension. And then the Browns signed Myles Garrett on a four-year, $160 million deal.

But what’s striking is that the $160 million deal isn’t the borderline. How could it be when you’ve got players like TJ Watt or say, Micah Parsons still awaiting their next big deal? One of the reasons why the NFL insider believes that “I believe we’re going to see a reset in the edge market again,” Pelissero added. But a couple of pressing questions have surfaced: just how massive this contract extension will be—and how many years the Steelers are prepared to commit.

Enter Garry Dulac, the NFL insider, who recently shared an insight into this contract saga. He believes that the 7x Pro Bowler is seeking a five-year contract extension worth over $200 million. Yes, with an average value of over $40 million. “In order to accommodate any kind of large contract, it can’t be a three-year deal; it has to be a five-year deal because you need to spread the money out,” Dulac said. The writing is on the wall: Watt is expecting to surpass Garrett.

However, the interesting part is that the 30-year-old linebacker is eyeing a deal that would surpass Ja’Marr Chase’s four-year, $161 million contract. Chase is currently the league’s highest-paid non-QB. That said, one thing is clear now. If TJ Watt gets an extension, the odds are in favor of him being the highest-paid non-QB. Will he? Won’t he? That remains to be seen. After all, the edge market is evolving. Plus, the trade rumors are already in motion.